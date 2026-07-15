Automated Threat Intelligence Pipeline

Filter raw vulnerability disclosures, researcher signals, and vendor advisories into prioritized alerts routed to the right responders. Cut alert fatigue and shrink mean time to response across your SOC.

Build Your Security Intelligence FeedSee How It Works
  • Filter CVE disclosures and NVD updates by keyword so your team only sees what affects your stack
  • Route threat intelligence to Slack, Discord, Telegram, SOC widgets, or directly into SIEM/SOAR webhooks
  • Pipe structured JSON or XML feeds into Zapier, Make, or n8n to trigger automated triage workflows

1M+

Active RSS Feeds

100M+

Articles Processed

15 min

Update Frequency

99.9%

Uptime Reliability

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

How It Works

RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.

Sources

RedditReddit
Google NewsGoogle News
LinkedInLinkedIn
Twitter/XTwitter/X
Any WebsiteAny Website
RSS.app

Destinations

SlackSlack
DiscordDiscord
TelegramTelegram
EmailEmail
ZapierZapier

How SOC Teams Automate Threat Intelligence

High-Priority Vulnerability & CVE Alerts

Cut through the noise by filtering out everything irrelevant so responders only see vulnerabilities that impact your specific tech stack. Automating CVE distribution compresses MTTR from hours to minutes and keeps analysts focused on remediation instead of triage.

Works With

SlackSlackHTMLHTML WidgetsWebhooksWebhooksEmailEmailTelegramTelegramJSONJSON

NVD & Vendor Bulletins → Slack

CVE Databases → RSS.app Filters → Slack. Immediately routes only relevant vulnerability disclosures to your security team’s triage channel.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Zero-Day Research → SOC Dashboard

Researcher Blogs/LinkedIn → Deduplicate → HTML Widget. Displays a live-updating feed of emerging “wild” exploits directly on your internal SOC monitor.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Threat Actor Signals → Automation Webhook

Dark Web Monitoring/Forums → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Send raw threat intelligence into your SOAR platform to trigger automations.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Patch Advisories → Weekly Intelligence Digest

Vendor Security Pages → Aggregate → Email. Combine a week of vendor security announcements into one structured digest for stakeholders.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Strategic Insight

The window between CVE disclosure and active exploitation is shrinking. Keyword-filtered distribution ensures your team only responds to vulnerabilities that touch your stack — eliminating alert fatigue and accelerating remediation.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up CVE MonitoringView Setup Guide

Threat Intelligence & Researcher Signals

Security researchers often publish breakthroughs on LinkedIn and niche blogs days before official CERT or vendor bulletins. Automating this early-warning stream collapses MTTR by surfacing threats while they’re still being disclosed, not after the attacker has moved on.

Works With

LinkedInSlackSlackDiscordDiscordHTMLHTML WidgetsWebhooksWebhooks

Researcher LinkedIn → SOC Wall Widget

LinkedIn → RSS.app → HTML/JS Widget. Displays a live “Threat Wall” on your SOC monitors with insights from top-tier analysts.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Threat Research Blogs → Slack Channel

CrowdStrike/Mandiant Blogs → RSS.app → Slack. Routes new APT research directly into your threat-hunting channel for triage.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Malware Analysis → Discord Bot

Security Blogs → RSS.app → Discord. Syncs technical malware breakdowns directly into your incident response workspace.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appDiscordDiscord
Set Up

Subreddit Threat Hunting → SIEM Webhook

r/netsec → RSS.app → Webhooks. Push community signals directly into your SIEM or SOAR for correlation with internal telemetry.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Researcher channels generate 10x the volume of official advisories, but only a fraction is actionable for any given stack. Keyword-filtered distribution collapses that firehose into a high-signal queue your SOC analysts can triage in seconds, not hours.

Watch Tutorial
Track Threat ResearchView Setup Guide

Infrastructure & Cloud Security Advisories

Cloud and infrastructure patches can’t wait for a weekly review cycle — mis-timed distribution is what makes vendor advisories turn into incidents. Automate the handoff from vendor bulletin to patching queue so your DevOps team sees action-required alerts within minutes of publication.

Works With

SlackSlackTelegramTelegramEmailEmailWebhooksWebhooksZapierZapierMakeMake

AWS/GCP/Azure Bulletins → Slack

Cloud Security Bulletins → RSS.app → Slack. Notify DevOps the moment a required action is published by AWS, GCP, or Azure.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Critical Infrastructure → Telegram Alert

Cisco/VMware/Microsoft → Filter “Critical” → Telegram. Urgent mobile alerts for your on-call SRE when a high-severity patch drops.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Vendor Advisories → Jira via Zapier

Advisory Pages → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Automatically creates a patching ticket in Jira for every matching advisory.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Security Announcements → Weekly Email Digest

Vendor Pages → Aggregate → Email. Combine all infra advisories into one structured digest for the weekly SecOps review.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities can affect thousands of organizations simultaneously. Automating vendor advisory distribution ensures DevOps sees required patches before they become live incidents.

Watch Tutorial
Monitor Cloud SecurityView Setup Guide

Community Signals & Bug Bounty Tracking

Zero-day discussions and bug bounty disclosures often surface in forums days before they hit mainstream channels. Automating community signal capture gives your team an outer-perimeter warning system that works while the SOC sleeps.

Works With

SlackSlackTelegramTelegramDiscordDiscordWebhooksWebhooksJSONJSON

HackerOne Disclosures → Slack

Bug Bounty Platforms → RSS.app → Slack. Routes newly-disclosed vulnerabilities into your threat-intel channel for review.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Researcher Publications → Telegram

Niche Security Blogs → RSS.app → Telegram. Mobile alerts when prominent researchers publish new findings or whitepapers.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Exploit Discussion Feeds → Discord

Forums/Reddit → RSS.app → Discord. Aggregates active exploit chatter into a centralized threat-hunting workspace.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appDiscordDiscord
Set Up

Community Intel → JSON Webhook

Security Community → RSS.app → Webhooks. Push raw intel into your SIEM for correlation with internal telemetry and alerting rules.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Bug bounty platforms and independent researchers often surface zero-day information before it reaches mainstream security feeds. Automating community signal capture extends your early-warning coverage beyond what paid feeds can offer.

Watch Tutorial
Track Bug BountiesView Setup Guide

Tools for Security Intelligence

RSS.app provides the infrastructure to aggregate, filter, and distribute threat data across your security team.

Advanced Filters

Filter feeds by severity level, CVE identifier, vendor name, or custom keyword patterns to surface only actionable advisories for your tech stack.

No Duplicates

Automatically remove duplicate advisories when the same vulnerability appears across multiple databases, vendor bulletins, or news outlets.

Global Translation

Translate international threat reports, foreign CERT advisories, and non-English researcher publications into 40+ languages for global SOC teams.

Feed Bundles

Combine feeds from multiple vulnerability databases, vendor security blogs, and researcher sources into one unified intelligence stream per threat category.

Developer-Ready Formats

Export threat data in JSON or XML for direct ingestion by SIEM platforms, custom dashboards, or automated triage pipelines.

Webhooks & Automation

Trigger Jira tickets, PagerDuty incidents, or custom workflows automatically when new high-severity vulnerabilities match your filter criteria.

Deliver Security Alerts Anywhere

One RSS feed. Any SOC workflow.

Slack
Discord
Telegram
Email
{ }
JSON
CSV
CSV
</>
HTML
Zapier
Zapier
Make
Make
n8n
n8n
Webhooks
Webhooks

RSS feeds integrate natively with Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams, and any tool that accepts RSS or webhooks. Connect your threat intelligence feeds to SIEM platforms, ticketing systems like Jira or ServiceNow, and automation tools like Zapier or Make to build end-to-end security workflows without custom integrations.

Frequently Asked Questions

RSS.app generates RSS feeds from vulnerability databases and vendor security advisory pages. It checks for new content every 15 to 60 minutes and adds any new disclosures to your feed. You can then route that feed to Slack, email, Discord, or any RSS-compatible tool for immediate triage.

RSS.app can generate feeds from any publicly accessible security advisory page, including NVD, MITRE CVE, vendor-specific bulletins from Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, AWS, and Google Cloud, as well as independent researcher blogs and community forums like r/netsec.

Yes. Use Advanced Filters to set keyword rules that match severity labels like "Critical" or "High", specific CVE identifiers, vendor names, or technology terms. Only matching items will appear in your feed, reducing noise for your security team.

Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from vulnerability databases, vendor advisories, researcher blogs, and community forums into a single unified feed. This gives your SOC team one URL for all threat intelligence.

RSS.app exports feeds in JSON and XML formats that can be consumed by SIEM platforms directly. You can also use webhooks or automation tools like Zapier and Make to push feed data into Splunk, Elastic, or any system that accepts structured input.

Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15 to 60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to the feed automatically, ensuring your team sees disclosures within minutes of publication.

Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from bug bounty platforms, researcher blogs, Reddit communities, and independent security publications. These community signals often surface zero-day information before it reaches mainstream security feeds.

All RSS.app plans support feed generation and basic filtering. Advanced features like keyword filters, feed bundles, JSON export, and webhook integrations are available on Professional and Enterprise plans. Enterprise plans include faster refresh rates and priority support for security teams.

What Is RSS.app?

RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.

  • Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
  • Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
  • Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader

Start Monitoring Today

Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.

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