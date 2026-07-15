Bots
LinkedIn to Telegram Bot
Automation Bot

LinkedIn to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Updates Instantly

Automatically post LinkedIn company updates, newsletters, and job postings to your Telegram channel or group. Monitor any company page or newsletter - share content in real-time. No coding required.

LinkedIn Integration

Create an RSS feed from any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting.

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Auto-Post to Telegram

Every new post is automatically sent to your Telegram channel or group.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the LinkedIn to Telegram Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss company updates. Your bot monitors LinkedIn pages around the clock and posts updates to Telegram automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up LinkedIn to Telegram Bot

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Connect LinkedIn

1

Enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Telegram

2

Add our bot to your Telegram channel or group. Takes just 30 seconds.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Posts appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.

Create Your Bot Now →
LinkedIn + Telegram Integration

The easiest way to auto-share LinkedIn updates to Telegram. Trusted by sales teams, recruiters, and professional communities worldwide.

Powerful Features for LinkedIn to Telegram Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between LinkedIn and Telegram.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Telegram within seconds of detection.

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Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Share only what matters most.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how posts appear in Telegram. Customize messages with text, images, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send posts to multiple Telegram channels or groups from a single LinkedIn source.

See LinkedIn to Telegram in Action

New LinkedIn post published
New LinkedIn post published
Automated
Shared in Telegram instantly
Shared in Telegram instantly

Who Uses the LinkedIn to Telegram Bot?

Sales & Business Development
Sales & Business Development

Track target company updates in Telegram. Monitor prospects and customers for buying signals and news.

Recruiting Teams
Recruiting Teams

Share job postings and company culture content with your recruiting channel. Stay updated on hiring trends.

Professional Communities
Professional Communities

Keep your Telegram community informed about industry news, newsletters, and thought leadership content.

Frequently Asked Questions: LinkedIn to Telegram Bot

How do I connect LinkedIn to Telegram?
Simply enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our bot to your Telegram channel. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
How much does the LinkedIn to Telegram bot cost?
We offer flexible pricing plans starting at $9.99/month. All plans include automation features, and higher tiers unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get shared to Telegram?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type, or engagement metrics.
Can I customize how posts appear in Telegram?
Yes! Customize message format including text, images, and links. Add custom text and configure how content is displayed.
Does it work with company pages, newsletters, and job postings?
Yes, our bot supports LinkedIn company pages, newsletters, and job postings. Track any public LinkedIn content.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available