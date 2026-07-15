LinkedIn to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Updates Instantly
Automatically post LinkedIn company updates, newsletters, and job postings to your Telegram channel or group. Monitor any company page or newsletter - share content in real-time. No coding required.
LinkedIn Integration
Create an RSS feed from any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting.
Auto-Post to Telegram
Every new post is automatically sent to your Telegram channel or group.
Why Choose the LinkedIn to Telegram Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss company updates. Your bot monitors LinkedIn pages around the clock and posts updates to Telegram automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up LinkedIn to Telegram Bot
Connect LinkedIn1
Enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Telegram2
Add our bot to your Telegram channel or group. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
LinkedIn + Telegram Integration
The easiest way to auto-share LinkedIn updates to Telegram. Trusted by sales teams, recruiters, and professional communities worldwide.
Powerful Features for LinkedIn to Telegram Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between LinkedIn and Telegram.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Telegram within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Share only what matters most.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how posts appear in Telegram. Customize messages with text, images, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Telegram channels or groups from a single LinkedIn source.
See LinkedIn to Telegram in Action
Who Uses the LinkedIn to Telegram Bot?
Sales & Business Development
Track target company updates in Telegram. Monitor prospects and customers for buying signals and news.
Recruiting Teams
Share job postings and company culture content with your recruiting channel. Stay updated on hiring trends.
Professional Communities
Keep your Telegram community informed about industry news, newsletters, and thought leadership content.
Frequently Asked Questions: LinkedIn to Telegram Bot
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