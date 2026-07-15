RSS Builder: Create a Feed from HTML Tables

Effortless Feed Creation Generate a feed from HTML tables in just a few clicks. No tech background needed—just pick your table and go.

Content Diversity Use tables from a variety of websites or platforms. Perfect for aggregating news, listings, updates, and more.

Real-time Updates Feeds automatically refresh with new table entries, ensuring your feed always reflects the latest data.

Customizable Formatting Adjust how your content looks in the feed. Personalize layout, style, and branding for a professional appearance.

Advanced Filtering Fine-tune what’s included in your feed. Use filters to extract only the most relevant rows and values.