Automated Patent Monitoring, Docket Tracking & Legal Intelligence
RSS.app turns patent office publications, court docket entries, regulatory gazettes, and legal news into structured, filterable RSS feeds. Deliver filings, rulings, and policy changes directly to Slack, email, Notion, or your case management system so your legal team never misses a critical update.
- Generate RSS feeds from patent offices, trademark registries, and court docket portals
- Route filings, rulings, and regulatory updates to Slack, email, or any RSS-compatible tool
- Filter by patent classification, assignee name, jurisdiction, or custom keywords
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
How It Works
RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.
Sources
Destinations
How Teams Automate Legal and IP Intelligence
Regulatory & Compliance Surveillance
RSS.app monitors government gazettes, legislative trackers, and regulatory body websites around the clock. It converts dense policy publications into structured feed items your compliance team can triage immediately, ensuring no rulemaking notice, comment period, or enforcement action goes undetected.
Works With
Federal Register → Slack Bot
Alert the compliance team in #regulatory-watch the moment a proposed rule or final action is published in your practice area.
Legislative Tracker → Email Digest
Deliver a weekly briefing of upcoming hearings, public comment deadlines, and enacted legislation to outside counsel and in-house attorneys.
Agency Enforcement Actions → Ticker Widget
Embed a scrolling "Enforcement Pulse" on your firm’s compliance dashboard for real-time visibility into new sanctions, fines, and consent orders.
Regulatory Feed → Zapier Automation
Push official rulemaking notices into your GRC platform, SharePoint library, or Google Sheet via Zapier or Make for audit-ready documentation.
Strategic Insight
Missing a comment period or enforcement deadline exposes firms to regulatory risk. Automated surveillance ensures your compliance team works from the latest data, not last week’s manual check.
Patent & Trademark Watch Service
RSS.app generates feeds from patent office publication databases and trademark registries worldwide. Filter by IPC classification, assignee, or keyword to surface only the filings relevant to your portfolio, giving your prosecution and opposition teams the earliest possible notice of new grants, applications, and status changes.
Works With
USPTO Publications → Slack Bot
Deliver same-day alerts to #ip-filings when new patent applications publish in your technology class or name a watched assignee.
Trademark Gazette → Email Alert
Notify trademark counsel the moment a potentially conflicting mark enters the opposition window so your team can file within the statutory deadline.
Patent Status Changes → List Widget
Display a live "Patent Watch" dashboard on your firm’s intranet showing grant notices, abandonments, and maintenance fee deadlines.
Filing Data → Webhook to IP Management
Push structured filing metadata directly into your IP docketing system or portfolio analytics tool via webhook.
Strategic Insight
A missed opposition deadline or overlooked prior art reference can cost millions. Automated watch services ensure your IP team has the earliest possible notice of relevant filings across every jurisdiction.
Court Docket & Litigation Tracking
RSS.app converts court website publications, judicial opinion databases, and docket entry pages into structured feeds. Your litigation team receives immediate notice of new motions, orders, opinions, and scheduling changes without manually refreshing PACER or state court portals.
Works With
Federal Docket → Slack Bot
Alert the litigation team in #case-updates the moment a new motion, order, or amended complaint is filed in a tracked proceeding.
Judicial Opinions → Email Digest
Deliver a weekly roundup of published opinions and memoranda from targeted courts to partners overseeing active matters.
Case Filings → Notion Database
Auto-populate your Notion case tracker with new docket entries, linking each item to the relevant matter number and responsible attorney.
Docket Feed → Zapier Automation
Route new filings to your case management system, automatically creating calendar entries for response deadlines and hearing dates.
Strategic Insight
Litigation timelines are set by the court, not by your schedule. Missing a filing or response deadline can result in default judgment or waived rights. Automated docket tracking keeps your team ahead of every procedural development.
Adverse Party Monitoring
RSS.app lets legal teams build continuous surveillance feeds for specific opposing parties, co-defendants, or entities of interest. Monitor their patent activity, court filings, press coverage, and corporate announcements from a single dashboard. Know the moment an adversary files a new action, receives a ruling, or makes a public statement relevant to your case.
Works With
Opponent News → Slack Bot
Track an opposing party by name across Google News and alert trial counsel in #adverse-party whenever new press coverage, executive statements, or corporate filings appear.
Adverse Patent Filings → Email Alert
Monitor patent office databases for new applications or grants naming the opposing entity as assignee, and notify the IP litigation team immediately.
Opposing Counsel Activity → Feed Bundle
Merge news, court filings, and regulatory mentions for the same adverse party into one consolidated intelligence feed for the entire legal team.
Entity Monitoring → Webhook to Case System
Push adverse party activity data directly into your litigation management platform via webhook, keeping all case intelligence centralized.
Strategic Insight
Effective litigation strategy depends on understanding your opponent’s full picture. Automated adverse party monitoring surfaces filings, public statements, and corporate moves you would otherwise discover too late to act on.
Legal News & Precedent Intelligence
RSS.app aggregates coverage from top legal publications, law reviews, bar journals, and Google News into a single curated feed. Keep attorneys informed about precedent-setting decisions, regulatory enforcement trends, and practice-area developments without anyone manually compiling reading lists.
Works With
Legal News → Slack Bot
Post breaking legal analysis and landmark rulings to #legal-intel so attorneys spot relevant developments the day they publish.
Law Review Articles → Email Digest
Deliver a weekly curated reading list from top law reviews and bar journals to partners, associates, and of-counsel attorneys.
Practice Area Updates → News Wall Widget
Embed a "Legal Trends" wall on your firm’s intranet showing the latest developments filtered by practice area.
Legal Feed → AI Summary via Zapier
Pass legal news through ChatGPT via Zapier to generate daily practice-area briefings summarized for partner review.
Strategic Insight
Attorneys who track emerging case law and regulatory trends provide more strategic counsel. Automated legal intelligence ensures the entire firm benefits from timely, relevant updates without adding to anyone’s research burden.
Competitor IP Portfolio Surveillance
RSS.app monitors competitor patent filings, trademark registrations, and public IP disclosures to surface strategic intelligence about their R&D direction and portfolio expansion. Give your IP strategy team early warning of competitive threats, freedom-to-operate risks, and potential licensing opportunities.
Works With
Competitor Patents → Slack Bot
Alert the IP strategy team in #competitor-ip whenever a rival files or is granted a patent in your technology space, including continuation and divisional applications.
Competitor Trademarks → Email Alert
Notify the brand protection team when a competitor files a new trademark that could create marketplace confusion or dilution risk.
IP Landscape → Feed Bundle
Merge patent, trademark, and news feeds for multiple competitors into a single "Competitive IP Radar" for portfolio-level analysis.
Filing Data → JSON Feed
Export structured competitor filing metadata as JSON for ingestion by your IP analytics platform or business intelligence dashboards.
Strategic Insight
Your competitors’ IP filings reveal their R&D priorities and future product direction. Automated portfolio surveillance gives your team the intelligence to anticipate competitive moves, identify freedom-to-operate issues, and plan offensive or defensive strategies proactively.
Purpose-Built Tools for Legal & IP Workflows
RSS.app provides the infrastructure IP professionals need to filter, translate, and operationalize legal intelligence at scale.
Keyword & Classification Filters
Filter feeds by patent classification (IPC/CPC), assignee name, jurisdiction, statute number, or any custom keyword pattern to surface only actionable filings.
Cross-Source Deduplication
Automatically remove duplicate entries when the same filing or ruling appears across multiple databases, court feeds, or news outlets.
Multi-Jurisdiction Translation
Translate foreign patent abstracts, international regulatory notices, and non-English court publications into 40+ languages for cross-border IP work.
Multi-Source Bundles
Merge feeds from patent offices, court dockets, regulatory gazettes, and legal news into one unified intelligence stream per matter or practice area.
Developer-Ready Exports
Export legal data in RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV for integration with IP management systems, docketing software, or custom analytics dashboards.
Webhook & API Integration
Connect feeds to case management platforms, GRC tools, or any system that accepts webhooks or RSS triggers for automated docketing and alerting.
Deliver Alerts Anywhere Your Legal Team Works
One feed. Any destination.
RSS is a standardized XML format supported by thousands of applications. Any system that accepts RSS can consume your legal monitoring feeds, from Slack and Microsoft Teams to custom case management software and business intelligence dashboards.
Frequently Asked Questions
RSS.app generates RSS feeds from patent office websites and trademark registries. It checks for new content every 15 to 60 minutes and adds any new filings or status changes to your feed. You can then route that feed to Slack, email, or any RSS-compatible tool.
Yes. Use Advanced Filters to set keyword rules that match specific patent classifications, technology terms, or applicant names. Only matching items will appear in your feed, cutting through the noise.
RSS.app can generate feeds from any publicly accessible court website or docket system that publishes updates on the web. For systems behind authentication, you can use RSS.app’s RSS Builder to create feeds from the public-facing portions.
Yes. Create keyword-filtered feeds using the entity name, attorney name, or case number. Combine Google News mentions, patent filings, and court docket entries into a single adverse party intelligence feed using Feed Bundles.
Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from patent offices, court dockets, regulatory sites, and legal news into a single unified feed. This gives your team one URL for all legal intelligence.
You can connect RSS feeds to Microsoft Teams using webhooks or through Zapier/Make integrations. RSS.app generates the feed; your automation tool delivers it to Teams channels.
Yes. The Global Translation feature can automatically translate feed content from 40+ languages into your preferred language, making it easy to monitor international patent offices and foreign-language regulatory bodies.
RSS.app processes publicly available content and delivers it via standard RSS/XML feeds. No confidential client data passes through RSS.app. The feeds are read-only and can be consumed behind your existing security infrastructure.
Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15 to 60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to the feed automatically.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.