Simply enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect LinkedIn to Email?

We offer flexible pricing plans starting at $9.99/month. All plans include automation features, and higher tiers unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

How much does the LinkedIn to Email bot cost?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's delivered to your email within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type, or engagement metrics.

Can I filter which posts get sent to my email?

Yes! Customize email format including subject lines, content layout, and included elements like images and links.

Can I customize how posts appear in emails?

Does it work with company pages, newsletters, and job postings?

Yes, our bot supports LinkedIn company pages, newsletters, and job postings. Track any public LinkedIn content.