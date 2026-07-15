RSS Builder: Make Custom News Feeds in Minutes
Create RSS feeds from any site — fast, easy, and code-free.Get Started Now
Why Choose RSS Builder for Your News Feeds
Effortless Customization
Customize your feeds to match your brand and audience — without the hassle.
Streamlined Selection
Easily highlight the content you want using our smart visual tools.
Flexible Modes
Choose Auto or Manual modes for full control over how your feed is built.
Basic Features of RSS Builder
Intuitive Interface
Enjoy a clean and guided experience that walks you through building feeds without any guesswork.
Content Diversity
Create feeds from blogs, news, ecommerce, or niche platforms—perfect for any audience.
Real-time Updates
Your feeds update automatically the moment new content is published—no manual action needed.
Customizable Templates
Use ready-made layouts or design your own to match your brand’s look and feel across channels.
Comprehensive Settings
Configure update intervals, filters, and content rules to build smarter, more relevant feeds.
Efficient Management
Manage, edit, and organize all your feeds from one dashboard to stay focused and productive.
Use Cases for RSS Builder for Your News Feed
Personalized News Aggregator
Merge multiple sources into one feed tailored to your audience’s specific interests.
Topic-specific Feeds
Deliver updates filtered by niche, industry, or category to keep users engaged and informed.
Brand Monitoring
Track brand mentions, press, and blog posts across the web in real time to stay on top of trends.
Content Curation
Collect relevant articles and updates to share across blogs, newsletters, or social platforms.