RSS Builder: Make Custom News Feeds in Minutes

Create RSS feeds from any site — fast, easy, and code-free.

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Why Choose RSS Builder for Your News Feeds

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Effortless Customization

Customize your feeds to match your brand and audience — without the hassle.

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Streamlined Selection

Easily highlight the content you want using our smart visual tools.

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Flexible Modes

Choose Auto or Manual modes for full control over how your feed is built.

Basic Features of RSS Builder

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Intuitive Interface

Enjoy a clean and guided experience that walks you through building feeds without any guesswork.

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Content Diversity

Create feeds from blogs, news, ecommerce, or niche platforms—perfect for any audience.

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Real-time Updates

Your feeds update automatically the moment new content is published—no manual action needed.

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Customizable Templates

Use ready-made layouts or design your own to match your brand’s look and feel across channels.

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Comprehensive Settings

Configure update intervals, filters, and content rules to build smarter, more relevant feeds.

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Efficient Management

Manage, edit, and organize all your feeds from one dashboard to stay focused and productive.

Use Cases for RSS Builder for Your News Feed

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Personalized News Aggregator

Merge multiple sources into one feed tailored to your audience’s specific interests.

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Topic-specific Feeds

Deliver updates filtered by niche, industry, or category to keep users engaged and informed.

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Brand Monitoring

Track brand mentions, press, and blog posts across the web in real time to stay on top of trends.

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Content Curation

Collect relevant articles and updates to share across blogs, newsletters, or social platforms.

Join RSS Builder today and stay up-to-date with the latest events!

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