Style Your Stories with the Magazine Widget

Display your content in a clean, editorial layout with images, headlines, and short previews. No coding required.

Create My Magazine Widget
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies

Why Choose the Magazine Widget?

Magazine helps you share content in a clean, eye-catching format that’s quick to set up and easy to read.

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Visually Rich Layout

Show stories with images, clear titles, and short previews that draw people in.

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Multiple Sources

Mix posts from different sources into one smooth stream.

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Better Reading Experience

Keep readers engaged with a clean layout that’s simple to browse.

Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most

Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.

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Instagram Widget

Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.

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LinkedIn Widget

Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.

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X Widget

Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.

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TikTok Widget

Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.

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YouTube Widget

Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.

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Facebook Widget

Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.

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Google News Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Threads Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Reddit Widget

Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.

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Bluesky Widget

Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.

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Telegram Widget

Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.

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& More

Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.

Key Features of the Magazine Widget

Ready to Use in Seconds

When you generate a web feed, your Magazine widget is created at the same time. No extra setup needed.

Ready to Use in Seconds

Advanced Filters

Hide unwanted content, block keywords, and remove duplicates for a cleaner look.

Advanced Filters

Easy to Customize

Tweak layouts, spacing, and styles to match your site.

Easy to Customize

Responsive by Design

Adapts automatically to desktop, tablet, and mobile.

Responsive by Design

No Coding Required

Copy one code snippet, paste it into your site, and see it live instantly.

No Coding Required

Your Magazine Widget in 3 Steps

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1

Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Magazine widget is built automatically.

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Customize Magazine

2

Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.

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Add to Website

3

Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.

Generate My Feed

What You Get With the Magazine Widget

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Showcase Stories with Style 

Give your content a professional look that builds trust and keeps readers interested.

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Pull From Multiple Sources

Merge content from different sources into one cohesive and appealing view.

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Keep Readers Engaged

Help visitors stay longer with a layout that’s easy to explore and made to be clicked.

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Match Your Brand

Adjust fonts, colors, and styles to make the widget feel like part of your site.

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Load Fast, Scroll Smooth

Built to be lightweight so pages load quickly and run without lag.

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Launch in Minutes

No coding needed. Just customize and paste a single line of code.

Most Popular Website Builders

Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.

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Shopify

Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.

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Wix

Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.

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HTML

Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.

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WordPress

Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.

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Squarespace

Enhance your site with fresh content.

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Weebly

Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.

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Drupal

Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.

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Joomla

Share live content on Joomla with no coding.

Who Uses the Magazine Widget?

Perfect for teams, creators, and publishers who want to share content in a clean, editorial layout without extra effort.

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Media & News Sites

Present breaking news and feature stories in a professional format.

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Bloggers

Showcase your posts in a display that encourages exploration.

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E-commerce

Highlight products or collections in a polished, editorial style.

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Corporate Websites

Share updates, case studies, or team news in a well-organized format.

Built for SEO and Accessibility

The Magazine widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.

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Fast Performance

Designed for quick load times to keep visitors engaged and reduce bounce rates.

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SEO-Friendly Markup

Structured HTML ensures search engines can easily index your content.

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WCAG-compliant

Fully accessible for all users, including those using assistive technologies.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

4.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I combine content from multiple sources in one Magazine?
Yes, you can use our Bundles feature to merge posts from different sources into one feed, so you can showcase articles from across the web in a single place.
Does Magazine update automatically?
Yes, once you set up your feeds, the widget refreshes automatically to display the latest posts without manual updates.
Can I customize the design to match my website?
Yes! Just click ”Customize” and start clicking around. You can change colors, fonts, and layouts until it looks exactly how you want. No design skills needed.
Is coding required to embed Magazine?
Nope. Just copy and paste the embed code into your site and the widget goes live instantly.

Ready to Get Started?

Join thousands of customers already using our Magazine widget.
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