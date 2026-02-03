What is RSS?
RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is a standardized format for publishing updates in a way software can reliably read and process. While a standard webpage is designed for people to browse, an RSS feed is a data stream built for software.
RSS is a reliable interface for data delivery primarily because of its predictability. When new content is published, the feed automatically updates with information in a structured format (title, link, description and publication date). This allows any connected system to "see" and act on that new data instantly.
Key insight: RSS is infrastructure: a stable interface layer that connects content sources to any system that needs to consume them.
What RSS Is Not
RSS is best understood by contrast with the dominant technologies of the modern web.
Not an Algorithm: Social media feeds use hidden math to decide what you see to optimize engagement. RSS does not rank, filter, or manipulate. Items appear in the order they are published.
Not a Web Scraper: Scrapers depend on page layout and often break when a site changes its design. RSS is a documented, structured format intended to remain stable over time.
Not a Personal Habit: RSS is more than a news-reading tool; it is a data pipeline. It syndicates content across platforms, triggers alerts, and keeps systems synchronized.
What RSS Is Used For
RSS supports four core functions in modern content infrastructure:
1. Monitoring Change
RSS allows systems to detect updates automatically. Instead of manually checking websites, systems can poll feeds at regular intervals to detect new items.
2. Distributing Content
Publishers use RSS to syndicate content to multiple platforms. A single feed can be used to power website widgets, mobile apps, email digests, and third-party aggregators without requiring separate integrations.
3. Aggregating Sources
RSS makes it possible to combine updates from dozens or hundreds of sources into a single stream, regardless of where the content originates.
4. Enabling Automation
Because RSS data is structured and predictable, it integrates directly with automation tools and custom systems. New items can trigger workflows, update databases, send notifications, or feed downstream systems with fresh content.
Where Do RSS Feeds Come From?
RSS feeds fall into two categories: those provided by the website owner and those created by external tools.
Native Feeds
A native feed is published directly by the website owner. Most blogs and news organizations generate these automatically. They represent the site's official update stream and are often discoverable via an RSS icon or a /feed URL.
Generated Feeds
Many modern platforms do not provide native RSS feeds. This creates a gap where content exists but cannot be consumed programmatically.
Generated feeds close that gap. They are RSS feeds created from publicly available web content when no native feed is provided. Once created, a generated feed behaves like any other RSS feed: it can be polled, aggregated, and consumed by downstream systems.
At the protocol level, there is no distinction between native and generated feeds. Both deliver structured updates through the same interface.
RSS.app: The Standardization Layer
Much of the modern web lacks native RSS support. RSS.app functions as the standardization and maintenance layer between these sources and the tools that consume them.
Source Conversion: We convert dynamic websites into standards-compliant RSS feeds. This makes variable websites compatible with professional software.
Infrastructure Maintenance: Websites change their visual design constantly. RSS.app manages these shifts, ensuring the feed and data pipeline remain stable.
Data Enhancement: Native feeds are often inconsistent. RSS.app can enhance them by adding missing metadata or attaching images.
For an in-depth look at how RSS.app generates feeds, check out our guide to the RSS Generator.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is RSS still relevant in 2026?
Yes. RSS is more relevant than ever as a stable interface for automated workflows, AI systems, and cross-platform content distribution. Unlike proprietary APIs that change frequently, RSS is a consistent standardized format that has remained stable for over two decades.
What is the difference between RSS and Atom?
RSS and Atom are both XML-based syndication formats. RSS 2.0 is the most widely used, while Atom (RFC 4287) is a newer standard with stricter specifications. Most feed readers and tools support both formats interchangeably. For practical purposes, they serve the same function.
Can I create an RSS feed for any website?
Many websites provide native RSS feeds. For those that do not, RSS generators like RSS.app can create standardized feeds from any public webpage or social media profile.
Is RSS the same as a news aggregator?
No. You can use applications that turn RSS feeds into a readable interface for personal consumption, but "RSS" specifically refers to the data format. Any compatible system (not just news readers) can consume it.
Do I need technical skills to use RSS?
No. For basic use, you simply need a feed URL and a reader application. For advanced workflows like automation and integration, some technical knowledge helps, but many tools provide no-code interfaces.
How is RSS different from email newsletters?
RSS pulls content on your terms, while newsletters push content to your inbox on the publisher's schedule. RSS also does not require sharing your email address and works with automation tools directly.
What file format is an RSS feed?
RSS feeds are XML files with a specific structure. The XML format ensures that any parser can reliably extract the title, link, description, and publication date from each item in the feed.
Can RSS feeds include images and media?
Yes. RSS feeds can include images, audio, video, and other media through enclosure tags and media extensions, which is why it's the standard format for podcast distribution.