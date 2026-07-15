Action-Oriented Financial Intelligence Hub
Route institutional filings, central bank news, commodity signals, and alpha discovery feeds directly into the tools your trading desk uses. Turn fragmented market data into structured, distributable intelligence in minutes.
- Distribute institutional filings, activist moves, and smart-money signals to analysts in real time
- Pipe macro-economic, commodity, and central bank signals into Slack, dashboards, and automation platforms
- Export structured market data as RSS, JSON, or webhooks for direct ingestion into trading models
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
How It Works
RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.
Sources
Destinations
How Analysts Automate Market & Crypto Intelligence
Distribute Institutional “Smart Money” Signals
Institutional filings, activist stakes, and sovereign wealth fund disclosures are leading indicators of market direction. Automate the capture of these signals and distribute them to the desk in real time so your analysts are positioned before retail flows react.
Works With
Sovereign Wealth Filings → Slack
Bank RSS → RSS.app Filters → Slack. Push ADIA, GIC, and Temasek filings directly into your #alpha channel the moment they publish.
Activist Investor Mentions → Telegram Bot
Financial News Bundle → Keyword Filter → Telegram. Get mobile alerts when activist names are flagged across a bundle of 50+ financial sites.
Hedge Fund Press Releases → Email Digest
Hedge Fund Newsrooms → Aggregate → Email. Receive a scheduled daily summary of official announcements from target hedge funds and banks.
SEC & Regulatory Filings → Webhooks
SEC → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Pipe raw regulatory data into Make or Zapier to trigger custom trading models and Airtable entries.
Strategic Insight
A single SEC filing can move a stock 3–5% within minutes of publication. Automated distribution gives your desk a consistent 10-to-60-minute edge over teams still checking portals by hand.
Centralize Crypto Project & Ecosystem Intelligence
Crypto intelligence is fragmented across project blogs, governance forums, developer channels, and founder posts. Consolidate the full ecosystem into a unified Market Radar so your team catches roadmap changes and token votes before they move price.
Works With
Project Roadmap Updates → Discord Bot
Project Blogs → RSS.app → Discord. Sync official crypto project announcements directly to your community #announcements channel.
Governance Votes → HTML Widget
Governance Forums → RSS.app → HTML/JS Widget. Display an auto-updating board of organizational news on your internal trading dashboard.
Founder LinkedIn Posts → Email Alert
Founder LinkedIn → Filter → Email. Get notified the moment high-impact posts are published by key industry founders.
Dev GitHub & Blogs → JSON Feed
Developer Blogs → RSS.app → JSON. Pipe technical updates directly into your custom portfolio tracking app via JSON for programmatic ingest.
Strategic Insight
Crypto markets move on information asymmetry. Centralizing fragmented updates from project blogs, governance forums, and developer channels gives your team an edge over those still checking sites manually.
Distribute Macro-Economic & Commodity Signals
Track the underlying drivers of market volatility like fuel prices, central bank news, and government positions. Build an automated early-warning system for macro shifts so your team can pivot strategies before the competition reacts.
Works With
Central Bank Alerts → Slack
Bank RSS → RSS.app Filters → Slack Channel. Ensure your traders never miss a rate hike or policy shift by routing bank updates to a #macro-alerts channel.
Global Commodity News → Multi-Channel Telegram
Foreign Energy Blogs → Auto-Translate → Telegram. Automatically translate niche energy news from foreign markets and push the English summary to your global team.
Market Indices → Unified Dashboard Widget
Price Feeds → RSS.app → HTML/JS Widget. Aggregate pricing data into a single feed embedded in your company’s internal dashboard.
Economic Calendar Updates → Automation Platform
Government Filings → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Send raw economic data into your custom models or databases to trigger automated trading signals.
Strategic Insight
Macro signals often precede sector-specific impacts by days or weeks. An automated early-warning system for policy shifts and commodity movements gives analysts time to position before the broader market reacts.
Surface Alternative Data & “Alpha” Signals
The most actionable market signals often surface in niche subreddits, independent YouTube analysts, and community channels days before institutional terminals catch them. Pipe keyword-filtered feeds into your stack so your models ingest high-signal chatter instead of Bloomberg consensus.
Works With
Analyst YouTube Channels → Telegram Bot
YouTube → RSS.app → Telegram. Deliver the latest video insights from top crypto-analysts directly to your mobile device.
Niche Subreddit Trends → Discord Bot
Reddit → RSS.app → Discord. Monitor r/BitcoinMining or r/CryptoCurrency to gauge retail sentiment before the crowd pivots.
Keyword-Filtered Search → Webhook
News Bundle → “Long”/“Short” Filters → Webhooks. Push only high-signal mentions directly to your trading webapp or custom model.
Alternative Sources → JSON/XML Feed
Niche Blogs → RSS.app → JSON/XML. Export structured data for direct ingestion into Zapier, Make, or n8n automation flows.
Strategic Insight
The goal isn’t to read every alternative data source — it’s to filter them into structured inputs your models can ingest. Webhook-piped feeds turn retail chatter into quantifiable sentiment features that plug directly into existing alpha strategies.
Tools for Financial Intelligence
RSS.app provides the infrastructure to aggregate, filter, and distribute market data at scale.
Advanced Filters
Isolate the signals that matter. Filter feeds by ticker symbols, fund names, regulatory terms, or custom watchlist keywords to cut through market noise.
No Duplicates
Eliminate redundant alerts when the same story breaks across multiple outlets. Your team sees each market event once, not twenty times.
Global Translation
Monitor international markets in your language. Automatically translate financial news from 40+ languages so your team never misses a foreign regulatory shift.
Feed Bundles
Combine institutional filings, crypto blogs, macro news, and niche sources into a single unified intelligence feed for streamlined monitoring.
Developer-Ready Formats
Export market data as RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV to integrate directly with trading dashboards, portfolio trackers, or custom analytics pipelines.
Webhooks & Automation
Trigger automated workflows the moment new market data arrives. Connect feeds to Zapier, Make, n8n, or any system that accepts webhooks.
Deliver Market Intelligence Anywhere
One RSS feed. Any trading desk.
RSS is a standardized XML format supported by thousands of applications. Your financial intelligence feeds integrate directly with Slack, Discord, Telegram, email clients, custom dashboards, and automation platforms like Zapier, Make, and n8n. Build once, deliver everywhere – the data stays portable regardless of which tools your trading desk or research team prefers.
Frequently Asked Questions
RSS.app generates structured RSS feeds from financial news sites, government portals, crypto blogs, and other web sources. You provide the URLs or keywords you want to track, and RSS.app creates a feed URL that refreshes on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan). Connect that feed to Slack, Discord, email, or any RSS-compatible tool to receive updates automatically.
Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15–60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to your feed. For time-sensitive markets, the fastest refresh interval ensures minimal lag between publication and delivery.
Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from SEC.gov, government portals, and regulatory agency websites. Point RSS.app at the page you want to monitor, and it will detect new filings or announcements as they are published.
Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from institutional news, crypto blogs, commodity trackers, and macro-economic sources into a single unified feed. This gives your team one URL to monitor instead of juggling dozens of separate sources.
Yes. RSS.app feeds are available as RSS/XML, JSON, and CSV. You can consume these formats directly in custom trading dashboards, portfolio trackers, or internal tools. Webhook support is also available for push-based delivery to any endpoint.
Create feeds from official project blogs, governance forums, developer update pages, and crypto news outlets. Bundle them together into a single “Market Radar” feed and deliver it to Discord, Slack, or your custom dashboard for centralized monitoring.
RSS.app feeds are standard RSS/XML, which is natively supported by Zapier, Make, n8n, IFTTT, and most automation platforms. Add your feed URL as an RSS trigger to build workflows like auto-logging filings to Google Sheets, creating calendar events for economic announcements, or sending filtered alerts to Telegram.
RSS.app offers free and paid plans. Paid plans unlock faster refresh intervals, more feeds, Feed Bundles, keyword filters, and priority support. Visit the pricing page for current plan details and limits.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.