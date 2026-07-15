Action-Oriented Financial Intelligence Hub

Route institutional filings, central bank news, commodity signals, and alpha discovery feeds directly into the tools your trading desk uses. Turn fragmented market data into structured, distributable intelligence in minutes.

Build Your Intelligence FeedSee How It Works
  • Distribute institutional filings, activist moves, and smart-money signals to analysts in real time
  • Pipe macro-economic, commodity, and central bank signals into Slack, dashboards, and automation platforms
  • Export structured market data as RSS, JSON, or webhooks for direct ingestion into trading models

1M+

Active RSS Feeds

100M+

Articles Processed

15 min

Update Frequency

99.9%

Uptime Reliability

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

How It Works

RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.

Sources

RedditReddit
Google NewsGoogle News
LinkedInLinkedIn
Twitter/XTwitter/X
Any WebsiteAny Website
RSS.app

Destinations

SlackSlack
DiscordDiscord
TelegramTelegram
EmailEmail
ZapierZapier

How Analysts Automate Market & Crypto Intelligence

Distribute Institutional “Smart Money” Signals

Institutional filings, activist stakes, and sovereign wealth fund disclosures are leading indicators of market direction. Automate the capture of these signals and distribute them to the desk in real time so your analysts are positioned before retail flows react.

Works With

SlackSlackEmailEmailTelegramTelegramWebhooksWebhooksMakeMakeZapierZapierJSONJSON

Sovereign Wealth Filings → Slack

Bank RSS → RSS.app Filters → Slack. Push ADIA, GIC, and Temasek filings directly into your #alpha channel the moment they publish.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Activist Investor Mentions → Telegram Bot

Financial News Bundle → Keyword Filter → Telegram. Get mobile alerts when activist names are flagged across a bundle of 50+ financial sites.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Hedge Fund Press Releases → Email Digest

Hedge Fund Newsrooms → Aggregate → Email. Receive a scheduled daily summary of official announcements from target hedge funds and banks.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

SEC & Regulatory Filings → Webhooks

SEC → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Pipe raw regulatory data into Make or Zapier to trigger custom trading models and Airtable entries.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

A single SEC filing can move a stock 3–5% within minutes of publication. Automated distribution gives your desk a consistent 10-to-60-minute edge over teams still checking portals by hand.

Watch Tutorial
Track Institutional NewsView Setup Guide

Centralize Crypto Project & Ecosystem Intelligence

Crypto intelligence is fragmented across project blogs, governance forums, developer channels, and founder posts. Consolidate the full ecosystem into a unified Market Radar so your team catches roadmap changes and token votes before they move price.

Works With

DiscordDiscordSlackSlackEmailEmailJSONJSONHTMLHTML WidgetsWebhooksWebhooks

Project Roadmap Updates → Discord Bot

Project Blogs → RSS.app → Discord. Sync official crypto project announcements directly to your community #announcements channel.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appDiscordDiscord
Set Up

Governance Votes → HTML Widget

Governance Forums → RSS.app → HTML/JS Widget. Display an auto-updating board of organizational news on your internal trading dashboard.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Founder LinkedIn Posts → Email Alert

Founder LinkedIn → Filter → Email. Get notified the moment high-impact posts are published by key industry founders.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Dev GitHub & Blogs → JSON Feed

Developer Blogs → RSS.app → JSON. Pipe technical updates directly into your custom portfolio tracking app via JSON for programmatic ingest.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appJSONJSON
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Crypto markets move on information asymmetry. Centralizing fragmented updates from project blogs, governance forums, and developer channels gives your team an edge over those still checking sites manually.

Watch Tutorial
Monitor Crypto ProjectsView Setup Guide

Distribute Macro-Economic & Commodity Signals

Track the underlying drivers of market volatility like fuel prices, central bank news, and government positions. Build an automated early-warning system for macro shifts so your team can pivot strategies before the competition reacts.

Works With

SlackSlackTelegramTelegramHTMLHTML WidgetsWebhooksWebhooksZapierZapierMakeMake

Central Bank Alerts → Slack

Bank RSS → RSS.app Filters → Slack Channel. Ensure your traders never miss a rate hike or policy shift by routing bank updates to a #macro-alerts channel.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Global Commodity News → Multi-Channel Telegram

Foreign Energy Blogs → Auto-Translate → Telegram. Automatically translate niche energy news from foreign markets and push the English summary to your global team.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Market Indices → Unified Dashboard Widget

Price Feeds → RSS.app → HTML/JS Widget. Aggregate pricing data into a single feed embedded in your company’s internal dashboard.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Economic Calendar Updates → Automation Platform

Government Filings → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Send raw economic data into your custom models or databases to trigger automated trading signals.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Macro signals often precede sector-specific impacts by days or weeks. An automated early-warning system for policy shifts and commodity movements gives analysts time to position before the broader market reacts.

Watch Tutorial
Build Macro Signals FeedView Setup Guide

Surface Alternative Data & “Alpha” Signals

The most actionable market signals often surface in niche subreddits, independent YouTube analysts, and community channels days before institutional terminals catch them. Pipe keyword-filtered feeds into your stack so your models ingest high-signal chatter instead of Bloomberg consensus.

Works With

YouTubeRedditTelegramTelegramDiscordDiscordWebhooksWebhooksJSONJSON

Analyst YouTube Channels → Telegram Bot

YouTube → RSS.app → Telegram. Deliver the latest video insights from top crypto-analysts directly to your mobile device.

YouTubeYouTubeRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Niche Subreddit Trends → Discord Bot

Reddit → RSS.app → Discord. Monitor r/BitcoinMining or r/CryptoCurrency to gauge retail sentiment before the crowd pivots.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appDiscordDiscord
Set Up

Keyword-Filtered Search → Webhook

News Bundle → “Long”/“Short” Filters → Webhooks. Push only high-signal mentions directly to your trading webapp or custom model.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Alternative Sources → JSON/XML Feed

Niche Blogs → RSS.app → JSON/XML. Export structured data for direct ingestion into Zapier, Make, or n8n automation flows.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appJSONJSON
Set Up

Strategic Insight

The goal isn’t to read every alternative data source — it’s to filter them into structured inputs your models can ingest. Webhook-piped feeds turn retail chatter into quantifiable sentiment features that plug directly into existing alpha strategies.

Watch Tutorial
Discover Alpha SourcesView Setup Guide

Tools for Financial Intelligence

RSS.app provides the infrastructure to aggregate, filter, and distribute market data at scale.

Advanced Filters

Isolate the signals that matter. Filter feeds by ticker symbols, fund names, regulatory terms, or custom watchlist keywords to cut through market noise.

No Duplicates

Eliminate redundant alerts when the same story breaks across multiple outlets. Your team sees each market event once, not twenty times.

Global Translation

Monitor international markets in your language. Automatically translate financial news from 40+ languages so your team never misses a foreign regulatory shift.

Feed Bundles

Combine institutional filings, crypto blogs, macro news, and niche sources into a single unified intelligence feed for streamlined monitoring.

Developer-Ready Formats

Export market data as RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV to integrate directly with trading dashboards, portfolio trackers, or custom analytics pipelines.

Webhooks & Automation

Trigger automated workflows the moment new market data arrives. Connect feeds to Zapier, Make, n8n, or any system that accepts webhooks.

Deliver Market Intelligence Anywhere

One RSS feed. Any trading desk.

Slack
Discord
Telegram
Email
{ }
JSON
CSV
CSV
</>
HTML
Zapier
Zapier
Make
Make
n8n
n8n
Webhooks
Webhooks

RSS is a standardized XML format supported by thousands of applications. Your financial intelligence feeds integrate directly with Slack, Discord, Telegram, email clients, custom dashboards, and automation platforms like Zapier, Make, and n8n. Build once, deliver everywhere – the data stays portable regardless of which tools your trading desk or research team prefers.

Frequently Asked Questions

RSS.app generates structured RSS feeds from financial news sites, government portals, crypto blogs, and other web sources. You provide the URLs or keywords you want to track, and RSS.app creates a feed URL that refreshes on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan). Connect that feed to Slack, Discord, email, or any RSS-compatible tool to receive updates automatically.

Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15–60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to your feed. For time-sensitive markets, the fastest refresh interval ensures minimal lag between publication and delivery.

Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from SEC.gov, government portals, and regulatory agency websites. Point RSS.app at the page you want to monitor, and it will detect new filings or announcements as they are published.

Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from institutional news, crypto blogs, commodity trackers, and macro-economic sources into a single unified feed. This gives your team one URL to monitor instead of juggling dozens of separate sources.

Yes. RSS.app feeds are available as RSS/XML, JSON, and CSV. You can consume these formats directly in custom trading dashboards, portfolio trackers, or internal tools. Webhook support is also available for push-based delivery to any endpoint.

Create feeds from official project blogs, governance forums, developer update pages, and crypto news outlets. Bundle them together into a single “Market Radar” feed and deliver it to Discord, Slack, or your custom dashboard for centralized monitoring.

RSS.app feeds are standard RSS/XML, which is natively supported by Zapier, Make, n8n, IFTTT, and most automation platforms. Add your feed URL as an RSS trigger to build workflows like auto-logging filings to Google Sheets, creating calendar events for economic announcements, or sending filtered alerts to Telegram.

RSS.app offers free and paid plans. Paid plans unlock faster refresh intervals, more feeds, Feed Bundles, keyword filters, and priority support. Visit the pricing page for current plan details and limits.

What Is RSS.app?

RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.

  • Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
  • Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
  • Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader

Start Monitoring Today

Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.

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