Simply enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our app to your Slack workspace. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect LinkedIn to Slack?

We offer flexible pricing plans starting at $9.99/month. All plans include automation features, and higher tiers unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

How much does the LinkedIn to Slack bot cost?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type, or engagement metrics.

Can I filter which posts get shared to Slack?

Yes! Customize message format including text, images, and links. Add custom text and configure rich message formatting.

Can I customize how posts appear in Slack?

Does it work with company pages, newsletters, and job postings?

Yes, our bot supports LinkedIn company pages, newsletters, and job postings. Track any public LinkedIn content.