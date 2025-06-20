Bring Your Content to Life with the Imageboard Widget

Turn articles, blog posts, or updates into a bold visual grid that fits anywhere on your site. No coding required.

Create My Imageboard Widget
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies

Why Choose the Imageboard Widget?

Showcase visual content in a layout that’s bold, responsive, and built to hold attention.

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Visual Impact

Put your images front and center to make posts more eye-catching and clickable.

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Flexible Layouts

Choose from grid, masonry, or mixed layouts to match your brand.

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Higher Engagement

Visual-first design encourages more clicks, longer sessions, and higher interaction rates.

Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most

Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.

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Instagram Widget

Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.

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LinkedIn Widget

Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.

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X Widget

Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.

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TikTok Widget

Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.

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YouTube Widget

Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.

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Facebook Widget

Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.

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Google News Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Threads Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Reddit Widget

Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.

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Bluesky Widget

Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.

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Telegram Widget

Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.

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& More

Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.

Key Features of the Imageboard Widget

Fully Customizable

Adjust colors, spacing, fonts, layout, and overlays.to fit your brand.

Fully Customizable

Advanced Filters

Control what appears by hiding posts with certain keywords, duplicate titles, or missing elements.

Advanced Filters

Multiple Layout Options

Choose from grid, masonry, or mixed styles to present content the way you want.

Multiple Layout Options

Responsive Everywhere

Looks great on desktop, tablet, and mobile. No extra configuration needed.

Responsive Everywhere

No Coding Required

Copy a single snippet and drop it into your site. The widget loads instantly and updates automatically.

No Coding Required

Your Imageboard Widget in 3 Steps

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1

Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Imageboard widget is built automatically.

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Customize Layout

2

Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.

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Embed Anywhere

3

Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.

Generate My Feed

What You Get With the Imageboard Widget

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Visual Storytelling

Showcase your posts in a bold layout that draws the eye and highlights key content.

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Layout Variety

Choose from grid, card, or mixed layouts to suit different sections or campaigns.

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Content Control

Use filters to display only the most relevant articles or updates.

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Brand Consistency

Match fonts, colors, and spacing to your site’s visual style.

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Better Engagement

Eye-catching visuals encourage more clicks and interactions.

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Fast Performance

Optimized for speed with lazy loading and lightweight structure.

Most Popular Website Builders

Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.

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Shopify

Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.

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Wix

Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.

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HTML

Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.

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WordPress

Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.

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Squarespace

Enhance your site with fresh content.

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Weebly

Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.

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Drupal

Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.

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Joomla

Share live content on Joomla with no coding.

Who Uses the Imageboard Widget?

Perfect for media-rich websites that want to present content visually and make a strong first impression.

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Media & News Sites

Combine headlines with bold imagery for maximum impact.

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E-commerce Stores

Display products, collections, and seasonal promotions.

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Creative Portfolios

Showcase design, photography, or art projects.

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Corporate Websites

Present case studies, team features, or brand stories.

Built for SEO and Accessibility

Imageboard is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.

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Built for SEO and Accessibility

Lightweight and optimized for smooth scrolling and quick load times.

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SEO-Friendly Markup

Clean HTML structure ensures search engines can index your content.

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WCAG-Compliant

Fully accessible for users with assistive technologies.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

4.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I embed the Imageboard widget?
After generating a feed, choose Imageboard and click “Add to Website.” Copy the snippet we give you, paste it into your site, and the widget will appear right away.
Can I use multiple feeds in my Imageboard?
Yes. You can combine multiple feeds into a single feed using our Bundles feature. Just add all the feeds you want to include to a Bundle and the Imageboard will show the latest posts from all sources.
What can I display in my Imageboard?
You can show headlines from articles, blog posts, product listings, or social media feeds. If it has a title and image, the Imageboard can display it.
Can I customize my Imageboard?
Yes! Just click ”Customize” and start clicking around. You can change colors, fonts, and layouts until it looks exactly how you want. No design skills needed.

Ready to Get Started?

Join thousands of customers already using our Imageboard widget.
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