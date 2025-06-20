Bring Your Content to Life with the Imageboard Widget
Turn articles, blog posts, or updates into a bold visual grid that fits anywhere on your site. No coding required.Create My Imageboard Widget
Why Choose the Imageboard Widget?
Showcase visual content in a layout that’s bold, responsive, and built to hold attention.
Visual Impact
Put your images front and center to make posts more eye-catching and clickable.
Flexible Layouts
Choose from grid, masonry, or mixed layouts to match your brand.
Higher Engagement
Visual-first design encourages more clicks, longer sessions, and higher interaction rates.
Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most
Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.
Instagram Widget
Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.
LinkedIn Widget
Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.
X Widget
Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.
TikTok Widget
Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.
YouTube Widget
Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.
Facebook Widget
Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.
Google News Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Threads Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Reddit Widget
Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.
Bluesky Widget
Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.
Telegram Widget
Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.
& More
Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.
Key Features of the Imageboard Widget
Fully Customizable
Adjust colors, spacing, fonts, layout, and overlays.to fit your brand.
Advanced Filters
Control what appears by hiding posts with certain keywords, duplicate titles, or missing elements.
Multiple Layout Options
Choose from grid, masonry, or mixed styles to present content the way you want.
Responsive Everywhere
Looks great on desktop, tablet, and mobile. No extra configuration needed.
No Coding Required
Copy a single snippet and drop it into your site. The widget loads instantly and updates automatically.
Your Imageboard Widget in 3 Steps
generateTitle1
Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Imageboard widget is built automatically.
Customize Layout2
Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.
Embed Anywhere3
Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.
What You Get With the Imageboard Widget
Visual Storytelling
Showcase your posts in a bold layout that draws the eye and highlights key content.
Layout Variety
Choose from grid, card, or mixed layouts to suit different sections or campaigns.
Content Control
Use filters to display only the most relevant articles or updates.
Brand Consistency
Match fonts, colors, and spacing to your site’s visual style.
Better Engagement
Eye-catching visuals encourage more clicks and interactions.
Fast Performance
Optimized for speed with lazy loading and lightweight structure.
Most Popular Website Builders
Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.
Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.
Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.
Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.
Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.
Enhance your site with fresh content.
Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.
Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.
Share live content on Joomla with no coding.
Who Uses the Imageboard Widget?
Perfect for media-rich websites that want to present content visually and make a strong first impression.
Media & News Sites
Combine headlines with bold imagery for maximum impact.
E-commerce Stores
Display products, collections, and seasonal promotions.
Creative Portfolios
Showcase design, photography, or art projects.
Corporate Websites
Present case studies, team features, or brand stories.
Built for SEO and Accessibility
Imageboard is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.
Built for SEO and Accessibility
Lightweight and optimized for smooth scrolling and quick load times.
SEO-Friendly Markup
Clean HTML structure ensures search engines can index your content.
WCAG-Compliant
Fully accessible for users with assistive technologies.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.