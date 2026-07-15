Solutions
Turn Any Web Source Into
Actionable RSS Feeds
RSS.app converts websites, social media, news sources, and more into structured RSS feeds that update automatically. Route the data to Slack, Discord, Telegram, email, or any tool your team uses.
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
Brand Monitoring
Track social mentions across Reddit, Google News, review platforms, and thousands of other sources. Get notified the moment someone talks about your brand.
- Reddit & forum monitoring
- Google News tracking
- Review platform alerts
- Real-time Slack/Discord delivery
Competitor Monitoring
Monitor competitor blogs, LinkedIn pages, job postings, pricing changes, newsletters, and media coverage. Aggregate everything into one feed.
- Pricing page change detection
- Blog & product update tracking
- LinkedIn job & company posts
- Multi-source competitor feeds
Internal Communications
Automatically deliver company news, industry updates, and customer feedback into Slack, Discord, Telegram, and your intranet.
- Company social media forwarding
- Voice of the customer feeds
- Industry & market radar
- Employee learning content
Legal, Patent & IP Monitoring
Automate legal intelligence by monitoring patent filings, regulatory changes, court dockets, and legal news. Get alerts before deadlines pass.
- Patent & trademark tracking
- Compliance & regulatory alerts
- Court docket monitoring
- Competitor IP intelligence
News Monitoring
Monitor news sources, industry publications, newsletters, and media coverage automatically. Aggregate headlines into one feed and deliver them anywhere.
- Google News & media tracking
- Niche publication monitoring
- Newsletter-to-RSS conversion
- Unified news dashboards
Social Media Feeds & News Walls
Embed auto-updating social media feeds, news walls, and content tickers on any website. Aggregate from LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
- Multi-platform social walls
- Auto-updating news galleries
- Live tickers & marquees
- Digital signage support
Financial & Market News
Aggregate institutional news, crypto updates, regulatory filings, and market signals. Deliver financial intelligence to Slack, Discord, and custom dashboards.
- Institutional "smart money" tracking
- Crypto ecosystem monitoring
- Macro-economic signals
- Alternative data discovery
Portfolio Monitoring
Automate portfolio company monitoring with live updates, press releases, and social media tracking for VC and private equity fund managers.
- Portfolio company signal detection
- Press & disclosure monitoring
- LP reporting feeds
- AI-powered portfolio analysis
Cybersecurity & Risk Alerts
Automate vulnerability monitoring, threat intelligence, and vendor security advisories. Deliver CVE alerts and researcher insights to your SOC team.
- CVE & vulnerability tracking
- Threat researcher insights
- Cloud security monitoring
- Bug bounty tracking
Regulatory & Policy Monitoring
Automate legislative tracking, regulatory oversight, and policy monitoring. Deliver government announcements and compliance updates to your legal team.
- Legislative bill tracking
- Regulatory agency monitoring
- ESG & standards tracking
- Multi-jurisdiction coverage
How It Works
Choose Your Source
Enter any website URL, social media profile, search query, or news source you want to monitor.
Get Your RSS Feed
RSS.app generates a structured RSS feed that checks for new content every 15–60 minutes.
Deliver Anywhere
Route updates to Slack, Discord, Telegram, email, Zapier, Make, n8n, or any RSS-compatible tool.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.