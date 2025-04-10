Exciting New Feature: Telegram Topics Integration!

We’re thrilled to introduce a brand-new feature that takes your Telegram experience to the next level: Telegram Topics Integration with RSS.app ! Now, you can receive real-time updates directly into your topics, making it easier than ever to stay connected with the latest news, alerts, and content from your chosen RSS feeds.

This integration is perfect for groups that want to keep their members informed without the hassle of constantly checking multiple sources. Here's how you can get started with this game-changing feature:

How to Set Up Telegram Topics with RSS.app

1. Add the RSS.app Bot

Open your group and click the Add icon. Search for @news_alerts_rss_bot, or use this link to add the bot directly to your group: https://t.me/news_alerts_rss_bot.

2. Grant Admin Permissions

Go to your group settings and tap Edit. In the Administrators section, add the RSS.app bot as an admin and ensure it has the right permissions to post updates.

3. Connect Your Telegram with RSS.app

Visit your Integrations page and click Connect Bot. Sign in with Telegram and confirm the access request on your phone.

4. Choose Your Feed

Once connected, select the RSS feed or bundle you’d like to push to your Telegram topic. Simply choose your group and topic, or add a missing one using its direct link.

And that's it! Your RSS.app bot is now fully set up to send real-time updates to your Telegram topic.

Why This Integration is a Game-Changer

With our new Telegram Topics integration, you can now send posts directly to specific topics, not just entire groups. This is a game-changer because it allows you to keep your content highly organized and relevant—no more cluttering up your main chat with unrelated updates. Whether you’re sharing tech news in one topic, event updates in another, or niche discussions in yet another, you can target each post to the right audience.