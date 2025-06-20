Discord、Slack、Telegramへの自動投稿

RSSフィード、Twitter/X、YouTube、Instagram、TikTokをあなたのチャンネルに接続。新しい投稿が自動的に表示されます。世界中の10,000以上のマーケティングチームに信頼されています。

今すぐ始める
2分でセットアップ
コード不要
15分ごとに更新
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何千もの企業に信頼され、利用されている
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

チームがRSS.appを愛する理由

動作するだけの信頼できる自動化。開発者不要。

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常にオン、常に作動

ボットが24時間365日ソースを監視します。新しいコンテンツは自動的に投稿されます。

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15分の高速アップデート

フィードは15分ごとに更新されます。ニュース速報やトレンドコンテンツをいち早くお届けします。

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完全制御

キーワードによるフィルタリング、投稿スケジュールの設定、すべてのメッセージのカスタマイズ。重要なことだけを共有。

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コードなし。今まで

ビジュアル・セットアップは2分。ワンクリックでアカウントを接続。技術的なスキルは必要ありません。

任意のソース → 任意のチャンネル

あらゆるウェブサイトやソーシャルプロフィールからRSSフィードを生成し、Discord、Telegram、Slack、Eメールに自動投稿。

Categories
All
Slack
Telegram
Discord
Email
Categories
All
currentCategory}}と接続するソースを選んでください。
X + テレグラム

Telegramチャンネルまたはグループに新しいXの投稿を送る

テレグラムに追加
インスタグラム＋テレグラム

Instagramの新しい投稿をTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに送信する

テレグラムに追加
RSS + テレグラム

新しいRSSフィードの更新をTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに送信する

テレグラムに追加
YouTube + テレグラム

YouTubeの新着動画をTelegramのチャンネルやグループに送る

テレグラムに追加
TikTok + テレグラム

新しいTikTokビデオをTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに送信する

テレグラムに追加
グーグルニュース＋テレグラム

新着Googleニュース記事をTelegramチャンネルやグループに送る

テレグラムに追加
フェイスブック＋テレグラム

Facebookの新しい投稿をTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに送信する

テレグラムに追加
レディット＋テレグラム

Redditの新しい投稿をTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに投稿する

テレグラムに追加
リンクトイン＋テレグラム

LinkedInの新着情報をTelegramチャンネルやグループに送る

テレグラムに追加

3つの簡単なステップでライブを開始

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1.ソースを選ぶ

1

RSSフィード、Twitter/X、YouTube、Instagram、TikTok、Reddit、Facebook、Google News。

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2.チャンネルをつなぐ

2

Discord、Telegram、Slackをワンクリックで認証。またはEメールを追加するだけです。

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3.座ってリラックス

3

ボットが自動的に新しいコンテンツを投稿します。15分ごとに。永遠に。

最初のボットを作る

コンテンツの自動化に必要なすべて

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スマート・キーワード・フィルター

キーワード、ハッシュタグ、作者によって投稿を含めたり除外したりできます。欲しいものを正確に入手

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美しいリッチ・エンベッド

画像、タイトル、説明、リンクを含むメッセージ。あなたのスタイルに合わせてフルカスタマイズ可能。

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デイリー＆ウィークリー・ダイジェスト

更新を個々の投稿ではなく、スケジュールされた要約にまとめます。通知による疲労を軽減。

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複数の目的地

1つのソースを多くのチャンネルへ。異なるオーディエンスに異なるコンテンツを。

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配達記録

いつ、何が投稿されたかを正確に確認。すべてのメッセージの完全な透明性。

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APIとWebhookアクセス

開発者フレンドリーな REST API を使用して、カスタム統合を構築できます。

一般的な使用例

マーケティングチーム

マーケティングチーム

ブログ投稿、プレス発表、ソーシャルコンテンツを、チームの全チャンネルで自動共有。

コミュニティ・マネージャー

コミュニティ・マネージャー

新鮮なコンテンツとアップデートでDiscordとTelegramのコミュニティをアクティブに保つ。

コンペティティブ・インテリジェンス

コンペティティブ・インテリジェンス

競合他社のブログ、ニュース報道、業界トレンドをリアルタイムで監視。

研究＆アカデミア

研究＆アカデミア

arXiv、PubMed、特許フィードを追跡。新刊情報を即座にアラート。

レビュー

ユーザーがRSS.appを気に入っている点

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

よくある質問

フィードの更新はどのくらいの頻度でチェックされますか？
フィードはすべてのプランで15分ごとに更新されます。新しいコンテンツが検出されると、数秒以内にチャンネルに投稿されます。
投稿されるコンテンツをフィルタリングできますか？
はい！キーワードフィルターを使用して、投稿を含めたり除外したりできます。ハッシュタグ、著者、コンテンツの長さなどでフィルタリング。
コーディングのスキルは必要ですか？
そんなことはありません。私たちのビジュアル・インターフェースはセットアップを簡単にします。ほとんどのユーザーは2分以内に最初のボットを作成します。
投稿の見栄えをカスタマイズできますか？
もちろん。タイトル、説明文、画像、色、フォーマットをあなたのブランドに合うようにカスタマイズしましょう。
サポートされるソースとデスティネーションは？
情報源RSS、Twitter/X、Instagram、YouTube、TikTok、Reddit、Facebook、Google News。配信先：Discord、Slack、Telegram、Eメール。
どうすれば始められますか？
サインアップし、配信元と配信先を接続すると、ボットが自動的に投稿を開始します。ほとんどのユーザーは2分以内に投稿を開始します。

コンテンツを自動化する準備はできていますか？

毎週10,000以上のチームが時間を節約しています。最初のボットを数分で作成
2分間のセットアップ
コーディング不要
24時間365日の自動投稿
今すぐ始める