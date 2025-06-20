Discord、Slack、Telegramへの自動投稿
RSSフィード、Twitter/X、YouTube、Instagram、TikTokをあなたのチャンネルに接続。新しい投稿が自動的に表示されます。世界中の10,000以上のマーケティングチームに信頼されています。今すぐ始める
チームがRSS.appを愛する理由
動作するだけの信頼できる自動化。開発者不要。
常にオン、常に作動
ボットが24時間365日ソースを監視します。新しいコンテンツは自動的に投稿されます。
15分の高速アップデート
フィードは15分ごとに更新されます。ニュース速報やトレンドコンテンツをいち早くお届けします。
完全制御
キーワードによるフィルタリング、投稿スケジュールの設定、すべてのメッセージのカスタマイズ。重要なことだけを共有。
コードなし。今まで
ビジュアル・セットアップは2分。ワンクリックでアカウントを接続。技術的なスキルは必要ありません。
任意のソース → 任意のチャンネル
あらゆるウェブサイトやソーシャルプロフィールからRSSフィードを生成し、Discord、Telegram、Slack、Eメールに自動投稿。
Categories
Categories
currentCategory}}と接続するソースを選んでください。
Telegramチャンネルまたはグループに新しいXの投稿を送る
Instagramの新しい投稿をTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに送信する
新しいRSSフィードの更新をTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに送信する
YouTubeの新着動画をTelegramのチャンネルやグループに送る
新しいTikTokビデオをTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに送信する
新着Googleニュース記事をTelegramチャンネルやグループに送る
Facebookの新しい投稿をTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに送信する
Redditの新しい投稿をTelegramチャンネルまたはグループに投稿する
LinkedInの新着情報をTelegramチャンネルやグループに送る
3つの簡単なステップでライブを開始
1.ソースを選ぶ1
RSSフィード、Twitter/X、YouTube、Instagram、TikTok、Reddit、Facebook、Google News。
2.チャンネルをつなぐ2
Discord、Telegram、Slackをワンクリックで認証。またはEメールを追加するだけです。
3.座ってリラックス3
ボットが自動的に新しいコンテンツを投稿します。15分ごとに。永遠に。
コンテンツの自動化に必要なすべて
スマート・キーワード・フィルター
キーワード、ハッシュタグ、作者によって投稿を含めたり除外したりできます。欲しいものを正確に入手
美しいリッチ・エンベッド
画像、タイトル、説明、リンクを含むメッセージ。あなたのスタイルに合わせてフルカスタマイズ可能。
デイリー＆ウィークリー・ダイジェスト
更新を個々の投稿ではなく、スケジュールされた要約にまとめます。通知による疲労を軽減。
複数の目的地
1つのソースを多くのチャンネルへ。異なるオーディエンスに異なるコンテンツを。
配達記録
いつ、何が投稿されたかを正確に確認。すべてのメッセージの完全な透明性。
APIとWebhookアクセス
開発者フレンドリーな REST API を使用して、カスタム統合を構築できます。
一般的な使用例
マーケティングチーム
ブログ投稿、プレス発表、ソーシャルコンテンツを、チームの全チャンネルで自動共有。
コミュニティ・マネージャー
新鮮なコンテンツとアップデートでDiscordとTelegramのコミュニティをアクティブに保つ。
コンペティティブ・インテリジェンス
競合他社のブログ、ニュース報道、業界トレンドをリアルタイムで監視。
研究＆アカデミア
arXiv、PubMed、特許フィードを追跡。新刊情報を即座にアラート。
ユーザーがRSS.appを気に入っている点
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.