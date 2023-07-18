Google Email Bot
LOG IN
SIGN UP

Google News to Email Bot: Simplify and Automate Your Posts Sharing

Empower Your Email Community: Automatically Share News from Google News to Your Channel or Email Group instantly

Instant Google News Integration

News from Google News in the topic that interests you

Email Auto Sharing

Automatically Delivered to Your Email

Why use Google to Email Bot

Time-Saving Automation

Streamline post sharing with the Google to Email Bot. Automate content delivery to keep your audience engaged with the latest Google

Advanced Filters

Utilize powerful filters, including blacklist and whitelist keywords, for a curated posts experience. Enhance engagement and interaction within your Email community

No Coding Required

Set up the Google to Email Bot effortlessly with our user-friendly interface. Link your Email channel, configure Google sources, and enjoy automatic post sharing

Google News + Email Integration

Increase engagement in your Email Channel with simply to use Google automation and auto-sharing

Automatically Receive Notifications on Email

Google posts and blogs

When new news comes outs

Hi!

Email account

Auto-share news in Email

How Users Use Google News to Email Bot ?

Content Creators

Bloggers, vloggers, and influencers can use the bot to keep their fans and followers updated with their latest Google News , strengthening the connection between the creator and the audience

Communities and Groups

Email focused on specific topics, such as technology, gaming, or travel, can use the bot to share relevant content from Google News, fostering a sense of community and stimulating discussions

Businesses and Brands

Companies can leverage the bot to share promotional videos, product launches, or industry news, keeping their customers informed and engaged

Looking for More Bots?

RSS Feeds

Email Bot

TikTok

Email Bot

YouTube

Email Bot

Registration now