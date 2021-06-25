Feb. 23 2022 · 2 min read

Website builders are great for helping you quickly create and manage your website. Elementor is a popular tool used to create websites in WordPress . It has great designs and professional features with no programming skills required!

Adding content is one of the most important if not, THE most important aspects of building a website. Adding a news wall widget will definitely help your website stand out, especially since WordPress is one of the most popular websites on the internet.

RSS.app is one of the easiest platforms that provide free premium customizable widgets . The News wall widget will help you increase your visitor traffic and help the aesthetic of your website. The widget can be added to Elementor with these easy and simple steps.

*Before we begin, make sure you have the Elementor widget added to your WordPress account.*

Here’s a Summary of the Steps:

1. Create your news feed

2. Copy widget HTML code snippet

3. Paste widget into Elementor



Adding News Wall Widgets with Elementor:



1. Login to your RSS.app account and copy the iframe widget code of the feed you want to embed.



2. Open your WordPress admin panel and click Pages.



3. Select the page where you want the widget to be displayed.



4. Click on the Edit with Elementor button.



5. Find the HTML block from the side menu and drag it onto your page.



6. You’ll see the HTML code frame at the sidebar. Paste the widget code snippet from Step 1 and click update to publish the widget.



Your page with the News Wall widget is ready!





Here is how it will look on your site:



You can customize your feed aesthetic to match your website by adding social sharing buttons, changing font colors, and adding footers. You can even filter out posts that are not relevant in your feed. Any changes you make, your Wordpress website will stay updated automatically .