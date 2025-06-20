Raccogliere i post in collezioni

Passate alla modalità Curate per sfogliare tutti i vostri feed in un unico posto. Selezionate i singoli post e aggiungeteli a una raccolta per creare un feed personalizzato.

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Fiducioso e utilizzato da migliaia di aziende

Perché gli utenti amano la modalità Curate

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Tutti i vostri feed, una sola vista

Non è più necessario passare da una scheda all'altra o da un feed all'altro. Curate vi offre un'unica dashboard per leggere, confrontare e raccogliere i post di tutte le vostre fonti.

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Navigazione più veloce

Invece di aprire ogni singolo feed, potete scorrere i post uno accanto all'altro e aggiungerli alle Raccolte con un solo clic.

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Collezioni più intelligenti

Ogni raccolta diventa un proprio feed RSS. Inseritelo nel vostro sito web, condividete il link XML o inviate gli aggiornamenti a Telegram, Discord, Slack e via e-mail.

Caratteristiche principali della modalità Curate

Vista laterale

I feed appaiono a sinistra, i post a destra. Scorrete, confrontate e aggiungete post alle Raccolte senza cambiare pagina.

Vista laterale

Un clic per la raccolta

Selezionate un post e inviatelo direttamente a una delle vostre Collezioni esistenti.

Un clic per la raccolta

Organizzazione per argomenti

Raggruppate i contenuti di più feed in un unico flusso curato che rispecchia esattamente il vostro obiettivo.

Organizzazione per argomenti

Integrazione di widget

Visualizzate le Collezioni curate sul vostro sito web, blog o dashboard interna con widget personalizzabili.

Integrazione di widget

Avvisi e condivisione

Inviate i post selezionati a Slack, Discord, Telegram o via e-mail. Tenete il vostro team e il pubblico al corrente di ogni aggiornamento.

Avvisi e condivisione

Modalità Curate in 3 semplici passi

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Avviare la modalità Curate

1

Tutti i vostri feed appaiono sulla sinistra, pronti per essere esplorati in un unico posto.

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Sfogliare istantaneamente

2

Fare clic su un qualsiasi feed per visualizzare gli ultimi post uno accanto all'altro.

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Costruite la vostra collezione

3

Selezionate i post più interessanti e inseriteli in una raccolta con un solo clic. Ecco fatto.

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Chi beneficia maggiormente di Curate

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Redattori e curatori

Filtrare il rumore e creare feed con solo i contenuti più rilevanti per il vostro pubblico.

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Squadre di marketing

Assemblare i post da più feed in raccolte pronte per la campagna elettorale per report e newsletter.

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Ricercatori e analisti

Salvate e organizzate rapidamente preziose informazioni provenienti da fonti diverse in un unico feed curato.

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Gestori di comunità

Fornite un flusso pulito di post curati ai canali senza sovraccaricare il vostro pubblico.

Recensioni

Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app

4.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Curate in modo più intelligente, condividete più velocemente

Risparmiate ore di navigazione e trasformate i vostri feed in raccolte selezionate dal vostro pubblico.
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