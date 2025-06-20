Raccogliere i post in collezioni
Passate alla modalità Curate per sfogliare tutti i vostri feed in un unico posto. Selezionate i singoli post e aggiungeteli a una raccolta per creare un feed personalizzato.Iniziare subito
Perché gli utenti amano la modalità Curate
Tutti i vostri feed, una sola vista
Non è più necessario passare da una scheda all'altra o da un feed all'altro. Curate vi offre un'unica dashboard per leggere, confrontare e raccogliere i post di tutte le vostre fonti.
Navigazione più veloce
Invece di aprire ogni singolo feed, potete scorrere i post uno accanto all'altro e aggiungerli alle Raccolte con un solo clic.
Collezioni più intelligenti
Ogni raccolta diventa un proprio feed RSS. Inseritelo nel vostro sito web, condividete il link XML o inviate gli aggiornamenti a Telegram, Discord, Slack e via e-mail.
Caratteristiche principali della modalità Curate
Vista laterale
I feed appaiono a sinistra, i post a destra. Scorrete, confrontate e aggiungete post alle Raccolte senza cambiare pagina.
Un clic per la raccolta
Selezionate un post e inviatelo direttamente a una delle vostre Collezioni esistenti.
Organizzazione per argomenti
Raggruppate i contenuti di più feed in un unico flusso curato che rispecchia esattamente il vostro obiettivo.
Integrazione di widget
Visualizzate le Collezioni curate sul vostro sito web, blog o dashboard interna con widget personalizzabili.
Avvisi e condivisione
Inviate i post selezionati a Slack, Discord, Telegram o via e-mail. Tenete il vostro team e il pubblico al corrente di ogni aggiornamento.
Modalità Curate in 3 semplici passi
Avviare la modalità Curate1
Tutti i vostri feed appaiono sulla sinistra, pronti per essere esplorati in un unico posto.
Sfogliare istantaneamente2
Fare clic su un qualsiasi feed per visualizzare gli ultimi post uno accanto all'altro.
Costruite la vostra collezione3
Selezionate i post più interessanti e inseriteli in una raccolta con un solo clic. Ecco fatto.
Chi beneficia maggiormente di Curate
Redattori e curatori
Filtrare il rumore e creare feed con solo i contenuti più rilevanti per il vostro pubblico.
Squadre di marketing
Assemblare i post da più feed in raccolte pronte per la campagna elettorale per report e newsletter.
Ricercatori e analisti
Salvate e organizzate rapidamente preziose informazioni provenienti da fonti diverse in un unico feed curato.
Gestori di comunità
Fornite un flusso pulito di post curati ai canali senza sovraccaricare il vostro pubblico.
Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.