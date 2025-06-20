Aggiungere notizie e feed sociali al vostro sito web Squarespace
Mantenete il vostro sito attivo con i widget RSS ad aggiornamento automatico. Non è necessario alcun codice, basta copiare e incollare.Iniziare subito
Mostra i tuoi widget in Squarespace con RSS.app
Aggiungere widget di notizie al vostro sito web Squarespace è più facile che mai! Con l'integrazione di Squarespace e RSS.app, potete personalizzare il vostro widget e incollare lo snippet di codice del widget sul vostro sito web senza alcuna conoscenza di codifica.Potete visualizzare notizie di settore, nuove tendenze e persino video nel vostro widget. La facilità di configurazione vi consentirà di incorporare il vostro widget in pochi minuti. Il widget dinamico si adatta a qualsiasi dimensione dello schermo e si aggiorna automaticamente.
Come aggiungere i feed RSS a Squarespace
Generare il proprio feed in RSS.app
Incollate qualsiasi blog, notizia o link sociale nel Generatore RSS. Creeremo immediatamente un feed pronto all'uso.
Scegliete lo stile del vostro widget
Aprite la scheda Widget in RSS.app e selezionate l'aspetto del vostro feed: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine o Feed.
Personalizzare il design
Fare clic su "Personalizza" per regolare i colori, i caratteri, il numero di post e altro ancora. Abbinate il widget allo stile del vostro sito web.
Copiare e incollare il codice incorporato
Fate clic su "Aggiungi al sito web" e copiate il codice JavaScript o iFrame. Incollatelo nel vostro sito Wix e il gioco è fatto!
Tutto quello che volete in un widget RSS
Aggiornamento automatico dei contenuti
Mantenete il vostro sito web fresco senza aggiornamenti manuali. I widget si aggiornano ogni 15-60 minuti, a seconda del vostro piano.
Layout multipli
Scegliete tra News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, Ticker, Magazine o Feed. Ogni layout si adatta allo stile del vostro marchio e mette in risalto i vostri contenuti.
Non è necessaria la codifica
Basta copiare e incollare il codice in Squarespace. Non sono necessari plugin o sviluppatori.
Design compatibile con i dispositivi mobili
Ogni widget è reattivo per impostazione predefinita, in modo che i vostri feed appaiano perfetti sui siti Squarespace per desktop, tablet e dispositivi mobili.
Strumenti per organizzare e controllare i feed
Fardelli
Combina più feed RSS in un unico widget. Perfetto per seguire i contenuti di diverse fonti in un unico posto.
Collezioni
Curate manualmente i post e trasformateli in un widget personalizzato. Ideale per creare pagine a tema, hub di risorse o punti di forza del marchio.
Filtri
Nascondete i post senza immagini, rimuovete i duplicati o utilizzate parole chiave in whitelist/blacklist per mostrare esattamente ciò che conta.
Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.