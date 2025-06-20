Automatizzare i flussi di lavoro con RSS e IFTTT
Collegate RSS.app a IFTTT e inviate i nuovi post ovunque. Non è necessario alcun codice.Iniziare subito
Organizzare il flusso di lavoro automatizzando le notizie
Collegate i feed di notizie a più app per automatizzare il flusso di lavoro. Create feed da quasi tutti i siti web e integrateli con IFTTT. Semplificate la vita rimanendo aggiornati in un unico posto.Aggiungete facilmente i feed RSS nelle applet con IFTTT. Combinate app come Slack, X / Twitter, Mailchimp e Feedly per massimizzare l'efficienza e aumentare la vostra produttività. Con i feed aggiornati automaticamente, avrete i contenuti più recenti a portata di mano.Non è necessario alcun codice! Generate il vostro feed RSS e incollate il frammento di codice RSS nella vostra applet IFTTT. Quando viene pubblicato un nuovo contenuto, l'applet attiva un'azione. Risparmiate tempo integrando i feed RSS con IFTTT.
Come aggiungere i feed RSS a IFTTT
Generare il proprio feed in RSS.app
Incollate qualsiasi blog, notizia o link sociale nel Generatore RSS. Creeremo immediatamente un feed pronto all'uso.
Scegliete lo stile del vostro widget
Aprite la scheda Widget in RSS.app e selezionate l'aspetto del vostro feed: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine o Feed.
Personalizzare il design
Fare clic su "Personalizza" per regolare i colori, i caratteri, il numero di post e altro ancora. Abbinate il widget allo stile del vostro sito web.
Copiare e incollare il codice incorporato
Fate clic su "Aggiungi al sito web" e copiate il codice JavaScript o iFrame. Incollatelo nel vostro sito Wix e il gioco è fatto!
Tutto ciò che serve per i feed RSS in IFTTT
Aggiornamento automatico dei contenuti
RSS.app mantiene aggiornate le automazioni di IFTTT. Ogni volta che un nuovo contenuto appare nel vostro feed, IFTTT si attiva immediatamente.
Funziona con qualsiasi sorgente
Create feed RSS da qualsiasi sito web, blog o pagina di social media. RSS.app trasforma qualsiasi contenuto in un feed affidabile da collegare a IFTTT.
Nessuna impostazione tecnica
Copiate l'URL del vostro feed RSS.app e incollatelo in IFTTT. Le automazioni inizieranno subito a funzionare.
Affidabile e coerente
RSS.app assicura che i vostri feed siano strutturati e aggiornati, in modo che i vostri flussi di lavoro IFTTT funzionino sempre senza problemi.
Strumenti per organizzare e controllare i feed
Fardelli
Combina più feed RSS in un unico flusso. Perfetto per seguire i contenuti di diverse fonti in un unico luogo.
Collezioni
Curate manualmente i post e trasformateli in un widget personalizzato. Ideale per creare pagine a tema, hub di risorse o punti di forza del marchio.
Filtri
Nascondete i post senza immagini, rimuovete i duplicati o utilizzate i filtri per parole chiave (whitelist/blacklist) per visualizzare esattamente ciò che interessa.
Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.