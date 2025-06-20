Trasformate qualsiasi newsletter in un feed
Stanchi del disordine della posta in arrivo? Create un feed che raccolga automaticamente le nuove e-mail delle vostre newsletter preferite, in modo da poterle filtrare, incorporare e condividere.Crea il mio feed di newsletter
Perché scegliere i feed delle newsletter?
La casella di posta rimane libera
Le newsletter saltano la posta in arrivo e vengono visualizzate in un feed separato, in modo da rimanere concentrati sui messaggi reali.
Indirizzo di sottoscrizione privato
Ogni feed riceve un indirizzo e-mail unico. Se una newsletter diventa rumorosa, basta disattivarla o eliminarla.
Controllo totale dei contenuti
Aggiungere filtri e regole di approvazione. Condividete i risultati utilizzando i widget o inoltrate gli aggiornamenti a Slack, Telegram o Discord.
Caratteristiche principali dei feed di newsletter
Utilizzare un'e-mail di iscrizione privata
Ogni feed riceve un indirizzo unico per l'iscrizione alle newsletter. Non è necessaria una casella di posta personale.
Sfoglia il nostro catalogo di newsletter
Trovate le migliori newsletter per categoria o argomento e create un feed con un solo clic.
Combinare più newsletter in una sola
Utilizzate la funzione Bundle per raggruppare i feed delle newsletter in un unico feed che si aggiorna automaticamente.
Incorporare come widget
Trasformate il vostro feed di newsletter in un widget da incorporare in qualsiasi sito web, portale o blog.
Costruire collezioni curate
Scegliete post specifici dal vostro feed di newsletter per creare un feed personalizzato separato usando le Collezioni.
Il vostro feed di newsletter in 3 passi
Creare un feed1
Avviare un nuovo feed di newsletter. Genereremo un'e-mail privata che potrete utilizzare per iscrivervi.
Iscriviti con l'e-mail2
Incollare l'e-mail nel modulo di iscrizione alla newsletter. Le nuove e-mail verranno inviate direttamente al vostro feed, non alla vostra casella di posta.
Leggere, filtrare, riutilizzare3
Ogni e-mail diventa un post che potete filtrare, incorporare o condividere.
Chi usa i feed delle newsletter?
Lettori e ricercatori
Tenere il passo con decine di newsletter senza ingombrare la casella di posta. Cercate, etichettate e organizzate gli approfondimenti in un unico posto.
Gestori di comunità e contenuti
Trasformate le e-mail in arrivo in widget pubblici o inoltrate automaticamente gli aggiornamenti a Slack, Discord o Telegram.
Squadre e startup
Traccia i concorrenti, le tendenze e le menzioni dei media in un unico feed condiviso che tutto il team può utilizzare.
Analisti e curatori
Create feed curati e incorporateli come widget in dashboard, report o portali pubblici.
Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.