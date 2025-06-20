Trasformate qualsiasi newsletter in un feed

Stanchi del disordine della posta in arrivo? Create un feed che raccolga automaticamente le nuove e-mail delle vostre newsletter preferite, in modo da poterle filtrare, incorporare e condividere.

Crea il mio feed di newsletter
Fiducioso e utilizzato da migliaia di aziende
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Perché scegliere i feed delle newsletter?

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La casella di posta rimane libera

Le newsletter saltano la posta in arrivo e vengono visualizzate in un feed separato, in modo da rimanere concentrati sui messaggi reali.

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Indirizzo di sottoscrizione privato

Ogni feed riceve un indirizzo e-mail unico. Se una newsletter diventa rumorosa, basta disattivarla o eliminarla.

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Controllo totale dei contenuti

Aggiungere filtri e regole di approvazione. Condividete i risultati utilizzando i widget o inoltrate gli aggiornamenti a Slack, Telegram o Discord.

Caratteristiche principali dei feed di newsletter

Utilizzare un'e-mail di iscrizione privata

Ogni feed riceve un indirizzo unico per l'iscrizione alle newsletter. Non è necessaria una casella di posta personale.

Utilizzare un'e-mail di iscrizione privata

Sfoglia il nostro catalogo di newsletter

Trovate le migliori newsletter per categoria o argomento e create un feed con un solo clic.

Sfoglia il nostro catalogo di newsletter

Combinare più newsletter in una sola

Utilizzate la funzione Bundle per raggruppare i feed delle newsletter in un unico feed che si aggiorna automaticamente.

Combinare più newsletter in una sola

Incorporare come widget

Trasformate il vostro feed di newsletter in un widget da incorporare in qualsiasi sito web, portale o blog.

Incorporare come widget

Costruire collezioni curate

Scegliete post specifici dal vostro feed di newsletter per creare un feed personalizzato separato usando le Collezioni.

Costruire collezioni curate

Il vostro feed di newsletter in 3 passi

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Creare un feed

1

Avviare un nuovo feed di newsletter. Genereremo un'e-mail privata che potrete utilizzare per iscrivervi.

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Iscriviti con l'e-mail

2

Incollare l'e-mail nel modulo di iscrizione alla newsletter. Le nuove e-mail verranno inviate direttamente al vostro feed, non alla vostra casella di posta.

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Leggere, filtrare, riutilizzare

3

Ogni e-mail diventa un post che potete filtrare, incorporare o condividere.

Generare il mio feed

Chi usa i feed delle newsletter?

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Lettori e ricercatori

Tenere il passo con decine di newsletter senza ingombrare la casella di posta. Cercate, etichettate e organizzate gli approfondimenti in un unico posto.

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Gestori di comunità e contenuti

Trasformate le e-mail in arrivo in widget pubblici o inoltrate automaticamente gli aggiornamenti a Slack, Discord o Telegram.

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Squadre e startup

Traccia i concorrenti, le tendenze e le menzioni dei media in un unico feed condiviso che tutto il team può utilizzare.

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Analisti e curatori

Create feed curati e incorporateli come widget in dashboard, report o portali pubblici.

Recensioni

Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Creare il feed della newsletter

Iscrivetevi una sola volta. Ogni nuova e-mail diventa un post che potete filtrare, incorporare e condividere.
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