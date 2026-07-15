Learning Center

Comprehensive guides and documentation for understanding and using RSS feeds in modern workflows, automation, and AI systems.

What is RSS?

Learn the fundamentals of RSS feeds: what they are, how they work, and why they matter for modern content workflows.

What is RSSHow RSS WorksWhy Use RSSHow to Use RSS

RSS Generator

Learn how the RSS.app Generator creates feeds from any webpage, keeps them updated automatically, and outputs XML, JSON, and CSV formats.

OverviewHow It WorksWhen to UseAdvanced: RSS Builder

RSS Widgets

Learn how RSS.app Widgets display live content from feeds on your website without manual updates or coding.

OverviewHow Widgets WorkSetup & Embedding

RSS Bots

Learn how RSS.app Bots monitor feeds and post updates to Slack, Discord, Teams, and Telegram, so teams receive information where they work.

OverviewHow Bots WorkSetup & Configuration