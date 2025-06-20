Monitorare le notizie con Slack
Inviate aggiornamenti sulle notizie rilevanti direttamente ai vostri canali Slack. Non è necessario alcun codice.Iniziare subito
Condividete automaticamente le notizie con il vostro team
Tenete aggiornato il vostro team con i feed RSS in tempo reale inviati direttamente in Slack. RSS.app semplifica l'invio di notizie da qualsiasi sito web, blog o piattaforma sociale direttamente nel vostro spazio di lavoro.Questa integrazione aiuta il vostro team a rimanere informato sulle tendenze del settore, sugli aggiornamenti dei prodotti, sulle ricerche e sugli approfondimenti della concorrenza, senza dover cambiare scheda o effettuare ricerche manuali.Basta incollare il feed RSS nell'app RSS di Slack o negli strumenti di automazione e gli aggiornamenti appariranno automaticamente.
Come aggiungere i feed RSS a Slack
Generare il proprio feed in RSS.app
Incollate qualsiasi blog, notizia o link sociale nel Generatore RSS. Creeremo immediatamente un feed pronto all'uso.
Scegliete lo stile del vostro widget
Aprite la scheda Widget in RSS.app e selezionate l'aspetto del vostro feed: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine o Feed.
Personalizzare il design
Fare clic su "Personalizza" per regolare i colori, i caratteri, il numero di post e altro ancora. Abbinate il widget allo stile del vostro sito web.
Copiare e incollare il codice incorporato
Fate clic su "Aggiungi al sito web" e copiate il codice JavaScript o iFrame. Incollatelo nel vostro sito Wix e il gioco è fatto!
Tutto ciò che serve per i feed RSS in Slack
Aggiornamenti in tempo reale
I nuovi post appaiono automaticamente nei vostri canali Slack, in modo che il vostro team sia sempre aggiornato.
Funziona con qualsiasi sorgente
Trasforma qualsiasi sito web, blog o pagina sociale in un feed RSS pronto per Slack.
Non è necessaria la codifica
È sufficiente incollare il link del vostro feed in Slack: non è necessario alcuno sviluppo o configurazione.
Migliorare la consapevolezza del team
Fornite aggiornamenti importanti direttamente dove il vostro team collabora ogni giorno.
Strumenti per organizzare e controllare i feed
Fardelli
Combinare più fonti di notizie in un feed unificato per ottimizzare gli aggiornamenti.
Collezioni
Selezionate a mano gli articoli e condividete con il vostro team solo i contenuti più rilevanti.
Filtri
Rimuovete i duplicati, nascondete i post senza immagini o utilizzate i filtri per parole chiave per mostrare solo ciò che conta.
Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.