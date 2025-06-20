Integrazioni
Slack

Monitorare le notizie con Slack

Inviate aggiornamenti sulle notizie rilevanti direttamente ai vostri canali Slack. Non è necessario alcun codice.

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Condividete automaticamente le notizie con il vostro team

Tenete aggiornato il vostro team con i feed RSS in tempo reale inviati direttamente in Slack. RSS.app semplifica l'invio di notizie da qualsiasi sito web, blog o piattaforma sociale direttamente nel vostro spazio di lavoro.

Questa integrazione aiuta il vostro team a rimanere informato sulle tendenze del settore, sugli aggiornamenti dei prodotti, sulle ricerche e sugli approfondimenti della concorrenza, senza dover cambiare scheda o effettuare ricerche manuali.

Basta incollare il feed RSS nell'app RSS di Slack o negli strumenti di automazione e gli aggiornamenti appariranno automaticamente.

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Slack è costruito per comunicare velocemente. RSS.app fornisce le notizie di cui il team ha bisogno senza interrompere il flusso di lavoro.

Come aggiungere i feed RSS a Slack

1
Generare il proprio feed in RSS.app

Incollate qualsiasi blog, notizia o link sociale nel Generatore RSS. Creeremo immediatamente un feed pronto all'uso.

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2
Scegliete lo stile del vostro widget

Aprite la scheda Widget in RSS.app e selezionate l'aspetto del vostro feed: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine o Feed.

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3
Personalizzare il design

Fare clic su "Personalizza" per regolare i colori, i caratteri, il numero di post e altro ancora. Abbinate il widget allo stile del vostro sito web.

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4
Copiare e incollare il codice incorporato

Fate clic su "Aggiungi al sito web" e copiate il codice JavaScript o iFrame. Incollatelo nel vostro sito Wix e il gioco è fatto!

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Tutto ciò che serve per i feed RSS in Slack

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Aggiornamenti in tempo reale

I nuovi post appaiono automaticamente nei vostri canali Slack, in modo che il vostro team sia sempre aggiornato.

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Funziona con qualsiasi sorgente

Trasforma qualsiasi sito web, blog o pagina sociale in un feed RSS pronto per Slack.

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Non è necessaria la codifica

È sufficiente incollare il link del vostro feed in Slack: non è necessario alcuno sviluppo o configurazione.

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Migliorare la consapevolezza del team

Fornite aggiornamenti importanti direttamente dove il vostro team collabora ogni giorno.

Strumenti per organizzare e controllare i feed

Fardelli

Combinare più fonti di notizie in un feed unificato per ottimizzare gli aggiornamenti.

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Collezioni

Selezionate a mano gli articoli e condividete con il vostro team solo i contenuti più rilevanti.

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Filtri

Rimuovete i duplicati, nascondete i post senza immagini o utilizzate i filtri per parole chiave per mostrare solo ciò che conta.

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Recensioni

Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Domande frequenti

Come si collega RSS.app a Slack?
Generate un feed in RSS.app e copiate il suo URL. In Slack, aggiungete l'app RSS e incollate il link del feed per iniziare a ricevere automaticamente gli aggiornamenti.
Con quale frequenza viene aggiornato il feed?
Slack riceverà i nuovi post ogni 15-60 minuti, a seconda del piano RSS.app.
Devo installare qualcosa?
Non sono necessari altri strumenti. Basta utilizzare l'app RSS integrata di Slack o i flussi di lavoro di automazione.
Posso scegliere quale canale ricevere gli aggiornamenti?
Sì. È possibile selezionare qualsiasi canale Slack o messaggio diretto per ricevere gli aggiornamenti del feed RSS.
Posso personalizzare il feed?
Sì. Utilizzate i bundle, le raccolte e i filtri di RSS.app per curare e controllare ciò che viene pubblicato.

Unitevi a migliaia di team che utilizzano RSS.app per rimanere informati all'interno di Slack.

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