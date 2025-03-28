How to Showcase Customer Reviews with RSS Feeds

If you’ve ever bought something based on a glowing review, you already know the power of social proof. What if you could take that same energy and stream it right onto your website—automatically?

With RSS.app , you can display fresh customer reviews, testimonials, product ratings, or even Reddit threads and tweets that mention your brand. You’ll keep your content current, boost trust with visitors, and improve your site’s authenticity—all without constantly copying and pasting quotes.

Why Showcasing Reviews Matters

Reviews aren’t just compliments—they’re one of the most persuasive forms of content you can publish. They provide validation, demonstrate real-world results, and speak in the voice of your audience.

But most businesses only post a few on their site and call it a day. Static testimonials get stale. What customers want to see is relevance: what are people saying right now?

RSS feeds give you a way to keep your testimonial section fresh, dynamic, and authentic.

Step 1: Choose Where to Pull Reviews From

1. Start by identifying where your brand is getting the most organic feedback. This could be a Trustpilot profile, a product page on Amazon or Etsy, a Reddit thread, a Twitter search result, or your own testimonial blog posts.

2. Grab the URL of that page and go to our RSS Generator .

3. Paste the link and click Generate.

4. Click Save to My Feeds.

Want more control? You can enter keywords like your product name, brand, or a hashtag to monitor review-related chatter across platforms.

Step 2: Build Your Widget

Once your feed is live, head over to the Widgets tab. The best layouts for showcasing reviews are usually:

Carousel – great for rotating featured reviews

List – clean and readable for testimonials

News Wall – ideal for layouts with images

Customize the design to match your website’s look and feel. Tweak the font, colors, padding, and number of items shown. You can even filter by keywords to surface only your most glowing mentions.

Then click Add to Website, copy the embed code, and place it into your site builder.

From Static to Social Proof

The old way to showcase reviews? Collect, curate, manually add them to a page.

The better way? Let your customers do the talking—live.