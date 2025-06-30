How to Build a Custom RSS Feed With RSS.app Collections

Want a simple way to build your own RSS feed—one that includes only the content you actually care about?

With RSS.app Collections, you can create a fully custom RSS feed using links you choose. Whether it’s a blog post, tweet, YouTube video, or article, Collections lets you manually add and organize posts into a clean, shareable feed.

What are RSS.app Collections?

Collections are a flexible way to build your own RSS feed manually.

Instead of generating a feed from a website, you create the feed yourself by adding individual links. You can use links from:

YouTube

Twitter / X

Substack

Medium

News articles

Blog posts

Any public URL

Each entry in your collection can be edited, rearranged, and shared.

It’s perfect for curating content without relying on code or third-party integrations.

Step 1: Create a New Collection

Go to your dashboard and click the Collections tab.

Then click + Create New and name your collection. This will be the title of your custom feed.

Step 2: Add Any Public URL

Click the + sign and paste a link from anywhere on the web.

Once added, RSS.app will automatically fetch the title, description, and thumbnail (when available). You can edit these fields by toggling the Manual editing button.

Step 3: Organize Your Feed

You can sort your collection in two ways:

By Date : Newest posts appear first

: Newest posts appear first By Rank: Drag and drop posts into the exact order you want

Toggle between sort modes at the top of your collection view.

This makes it easy to prioritize important updates, group related content, or create a narrative flow.

Step 4: Share or Embed Your Feed

Once your collection is ready, you can use it like any other RSS feed.

RSS.app automatically generates a live RSS feed URL that updates every time you add or change a post.

You can:

Copy and share the RSS URL

Embed it as a widget on your website

on your website Add it to a Bundle with other feeds

with other feeds Plug it into tools like Slack , Telegram , or Discord

Your collection is now a live, curated RSS feed you control.

Why Use Collections?

Collections are ideal for:

Curated content lists

Weekly digests

Team resource hubs

Press kits or brand mentions

Personal research libraries

Sharing updates from multiple sources

It’s the easiest way to build and control an RSS feed without any technical setup.

Try It Yourself