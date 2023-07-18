LOG IN
BOXROX RSS Feed

Create RSS feeds ​from any webpage or section (Workouts, Training Tips, Endurance, Gymnastics). Just copy and paste the BOXROX URL below to get started.

Frequently Used Feeds

  • Workouts

    https://www.boxrox.com/category/training/workouts/

  • Training Tips

    https://www.boxrox.com/category/training/training-tips/

  • Endurance

    https://www.boxrox.com/category/training/endurance/

  • Gymnastics

    https://www.boxrox.com/category/training/gymnastics/

