NHL.com RSS Feed

Create RSS feeds ​from any webpage or section (NHL Insider, NHL Draft, Free Agency, Trades & Transactions). Just copy and paste the NHL.com URL below to get started.

Frequently Used Feeds

  • NHL Insider

    https://www.nhl.com/news/t-277548856

  • NHL Draft

    https://www.nhl.com/news/t-277764372

  • Free Agency

    https://www.nhl.com/news/t-281072352

  • Trades and Transactions

    https://www.nhl.com/news/t-278542340

