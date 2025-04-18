How to Get Your Emails in Discord Using RSS Feeds

Wish you could read your emails where your team actually hangs out? Whether you're managing a project, running a community, or just tired of inbox clutter, sending your emails straight to Discord can be a game changer.

With RSS.app , you can turn any email newsletter or update into an RSS feed and pipe it directly into your Discord server. From product alerts and weekly digests to receipts and reports—if it hits your inbox, you can forward it to a channel your team actually checks.

Step 1: Create a Newsletter Feed in RSS.app

1. Go to the Newsletter RSS Feed Generator .

2. Click Create Newsletter Feed.

3. You’ll see a custom email address provided by RSS.app. Use that email to subscribe to any newsletter, mailing list, or update source you want to receive.

4. Give your feed a name and click Save.

Now any email sent to that address will appear in your RSS feed.

Step 2: Connect Your Feed to Discord

1. Open your feed and click the Discord icon.

2. Login to Discord and authorize the RSS.app bot to post in your server.

3. Choose the channel where emails should appear.

4. Click Save, and you’re done.

Now, emails sent to that special address will start showing up as posts in your Discord server. Clean, automatic, and perfectly formatted.

Tips for Smarter Email Routing

Create separate feeds for different types of emails (announcements, invoices, updates).

Use keyword filters to limit what gets posted in Discord

Use the Actions tab to add mentions or ignore posts if they contain certain keywords.

Why Bring Emails into Discord?

Centralizing updates in Discord helps your team:

Respond faster to important alerts

Stay aligned without checking multiple inboxes

Reduce noise and keep comms in one place

Plus, you get searchable, organized access to content that would otherwise get buried in someone's inbox.

Try It Now

Getting started is quick, and you only have to set it up once. Ready to simplify your workflow and make email updates actually useful again?