Simply Recipes RSS Feed

Create RSS feeds ​from any webpage or section (Healthy Eating, Vegetarian Dinner, Soup and Stew, Cooking for Two). Just copy and paste the Simply Recipes URL below to get started.

Frequently Used Feeds

  • Healthy Recipes

    https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/diet/healthy/

  • Vegetarian Recipes

    https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/diet/vegetarian/dinner/

  • Stew Recipes

    https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/course/soup/stew/

  • Dinner Recipes

    https://www.simplyrecipes.com/dinner-recipes-5091433

