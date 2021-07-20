RSS.app
Simply Recipes RSS Feed

Simply Recipes RSS Feed

In a matter of seconds and without a single line of code, RSS.app allows you to create RSS feeds ​from any webpage or section (Healthy Eating, Vegetarian Dinner, Soup and Stew, Cooking for Two). Just copy and paste the Simply Recipes URL below to get started.

Examples

  • https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/diet/healthy/

  • https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/diet/vegetarian/dinner/

  • https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/course/soup/stew/

  • https://www.simplyrecipes.com/category/cooking-for-two/