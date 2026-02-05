How Do You Set Up RSS.app Bots?

1. Establish a Reliable Feed Source

A bot is a delivery layer; its performance is entirely dependent on the quality of its input. You must establish a stable feed before configuring the bot.

Native Feeds:Best for established blogs and news sites. Use the source's direct RSS/Atom URL for maximum stability.

Generated Feeds: Use the RSS.app Generator for sources lacking native RSS (e.g., social media or JavaScript-heavy sites).

Bundled Feeds: Combine multiple sources into a single feed to monitor an entire industry or competitor set through one bot.

A bot is only as effective as the feed it delivers. For a deep dive into how to transform any webpage into a structured data stream for your bot, see: What is the RSS Generator?

2. Platform Authorization

To enable auto-posting, you must authorize RSS.app to interact with your workspace. This creates a secure, authenticated link between our infrastructure and your channel.

Slack

Click the "Add to Slack" button in RSS.app. Slack presents an authorization screen asking which workspace and channel to connect. Approve the permissions, and the connection is established.

Discord

Authorize the RSS.app bot to join your Discord server. Select the server and channel where messages should appear. The bot joins as a server member with limited permissions focused on posting messages.

Telegram

Create or select a Telegram channel or group. Add the RSS.app bot to that channel with posting permissions. Provide the channel identifier to RSS.app to complete the connection.

Webhooks

For other platforms, configure a webhook URL. The bot sends HTTP POST requests to this URL with message payloads. Your receiving system must handle these requests and convert them to messages in your platform of choice.

After connecting, RSS.app stores the authorization credentials securely. The bot uses these credentials to post messages without requiring repeated authorization.

3. Advanced Filtering

Before the bot even sees the data, you can clean the feed itself using Auto-Hide and keyword rules:

Auto-Hide: Automatically remove posts that lack essential data, such as items missing images, descriptions, or publication dates.

Whitelists:The bot only posts items containing specific keywords (e.g., "Product Launch").

Blacklists:The bot ignores items containing specific terms (e.g., "Sponsored" or "Ad").

Freshness Controls:Use "Hide Posts Older Than" to ensure the feed only contains recent content.

Domain Blocking: Automatically hide all posts originating from specific, irrelevant domains.

4. Scheduling and Posting Rules

Control the rhythm of updates to match your team's workflow.

Check Frequency:Determined by your plan's refresh rate. Social media sources benefit from 15-minute refreshes, while industry blogs may only require hourly checks.

Throttling:The bot automatically manages "Rate Limits." If a source publishes 100 items at once, the bot will pace the delivery to avoid platform bans.

5. Maintenance and System Integrity

RSS.app Bots are designed for "set-and-forget" operation, but professional implementations benefit from occasional verification.

Configuration Logic: Changing a filter or formatting rule in the RSS.app dashboard takes effect on the next scheduled refresh. You do not need to re-authorize the platform for these changes.

Handling Broken Sources: If a source website undergoes a major redesign, the Generated Feed may break. In these cases, use the RSS Builder to update the extraction rules; the bot will resume posting once the feed is restored.

Platform Tokens: If a bot stops posting, it is usually due to a revoked permission. The RSS.app interface indicates connection status and prompts for reauthorization when required.