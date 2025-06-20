Combine Multiple RSS Feeds Into One
Use RSS Bundles to combine content from across the web into a single feed you control and customize. No coding required.Get Started Now
What You Get With RSS Bundles
Merge Feeds Into One Place
Combine content from multiple feeds into a single view.
Filter What Matters
Set keyword rules, hide irrelevant posts, and keep only the most useful updates.
Send Content Anywhere
Embed as a widget on your site or forward alerts to Slack, Telegram, Discord, and email.
Key Features of RSS Bundles
Pull Content From Anywhere
Bring updates from different sites together into one feed you control.
Keep Your Website Fresh
Embed your bundle as a widget anywhere on your site. New posts appear automatically to keep content fresh.
Send Updates to Your Audience
Connect to Slack, Telegram, Discord, or email to deliver new posts as alerts.
Stay Focused With Filters
Keep your feed relevant by filtering out duplicates, missing info, or specific keywords.
Build and Launch in Minutes
Set everything up in just a few clicks using a simple interface. No coding required.
Your RSS Bundle in 3 Steps
Generate Feeds1
Create feeds from your favorite sites, newsletters, or social platforms using our RSS Generator.
Create a Bundle2
Add your feeds to a single Bundle to keep everything in one place.
Filter, Share, Embed3
Control what shows up, then publish your bundle as a widget or send updates to Slack, Telegram, or email.
Do More With Less Effort
Boost Productivity
Manage all your updates in one place and stop checking dozens of sources.
Stay Up to Date
Get the latest posts from every feed automatically . No need to refresh or monitor.
Filter Your Feed
Filter out noise and focus only on what matters most.
Distribute Anywhere
Send your feed updates to websites, Slack, Telegram, Discord or email.
Match Your Style
Customize how your bundle looks to fit your brand or project.
Control With Ease
Tweak filters, reset settings, or make changes anytime with just a few clicks.
What You Can Do With RSS Bundles
Content Aggregation
Bring multiple feeds together into one clear, organized view for reading or sharing.
Website Integration
Embed content from different sources on your website to keep your audience engaged.
Research & Monitoring
Track industry trends, competitor activity, and social media trends in a single feed.
Automated Notifications
Send alerts to Slack, Telegram, Discord, or email to keep your team or audience in the loop.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.