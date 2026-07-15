RSS Feeds Discord Bot

Simply enter any RSS feed URL. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect an RSS feed to Discord?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the RSS Feed to Discord bot free?

Our bot checks for new items every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new items?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude items based on title, content, category, or author.

Can I filter which items get shared to Discord?

Yes! Customize Discord embeds including title, description, images, and links. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.

Can I customize how items appear in Discord?

What types of RSS feeds are supported?

We support all standard RSS and Atom feeds including blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube channels, and any website with an RSS feed.