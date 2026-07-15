RSS Feeds Discord Bot

RSS Feed to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Updates Instantly
Automatically post RSS feed content to your Discord server. Connect any RSS feed — share articles, podcasts, and updates in real-time. No coding required.
RSS Feed Integration
Connect any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, and more.
Auto-Post to Discord
Every new item is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.
Why Choose the RSS Feed to Discord Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss new content. Your bot monitors RSS feeds around the clock and posts updates to Discord automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up RSS Feed to Discord Bot
Connect RSS Feed1
Enter any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube, and more.
Connect Discord2
Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
Feed items appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
RSS Feed + Discord Integration
The easiest way to auto-share RSS content to Discord. Trusted by gaming communities, hobby servers, and discussion groups worldwide.
Powerful Features for RSS Feed to Discord Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing from any RSS feed to Discord.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New items are posted to Discord within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Include or exclude items by keyword, category, or author. Share only the most relevant content.
Custom Embed Formatting
Control how items appear in Discord. Customize embeds with title, description, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send items to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.
See RSS Feed to Discord in Action
Customize RSS Feed to Discord Bot Appearance
Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.
Add a Webhook
After creating your RSS Feed to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how items appear in your Discord server.
Change Bot Name
Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.
Upload Avatar
Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.
Card Elements
Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.
Who Uses the RSS Feed to Discord Bot?
Gaming & Hobby Communities
Share news and updates from gaming sites, blogs, and industry publications with your Discord community.
Content Aggregation Channels
Curate content from multiple sources into dedicated Discord channels. Keep members informed and engaged.
Podcast & Creator Fans
Get notified when your favorite creators publish new content. Share with your fan community.
Advanced Integration Features
Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.
Channel Management
Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.
Rich Embeds
Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.
Multi-Server Support
Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.
Mentions & Roles
Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.
Automated Actions
Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.
Advanced Filters
Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions: RSS Feed to Discord Bot
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