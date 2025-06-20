News & Social Widgets for Your Website

Embed widgets that automatically display the latest posts from your favorite platforms and keep your site fresh. No coding required.

Get Started Now
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Keep Your Site Fresh Without the Effort

Keep Your Site Fresh Without the Effort
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Pre-built templates
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Auto-updated content
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Responsive on all devices
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Fully customizable layout
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Simply copy-paste embed
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No coding required

Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most

Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.

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Instagram Widget

Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.

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LinkedIn Widget

Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.

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X Widget

Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.

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TikTok Widget

Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.

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YouTube Widget

Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.

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Facebook Widget

Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.

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Google News Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Threads Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Reddit Widget

Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.

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Bluesky Widget

Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.

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Telegram Widget

Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.

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& More

Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.

What You Get With Our Widgets

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Templates

Start with clean, ready-made widget layouts. Choose a design and launch fast.

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Presets

Save and reuse your favorite widget settings. Switch styles with one click.

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Card Styles

Choose from multiple post card layouts to match your site’s look

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UTM Tags

Add UTM links to track clicks and measure performance across campaigns.

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Custom CSS

Adjust spacing, fonts, and colors with full CSS control.

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Device Settings

Control how widgets display on desktop, tablet, and mobile.

Explore Our Widget Types

News Wall Widget

Showcase fresh posts from multiple feeds in one dynamic wall layout. Ideal for content-heavy sites that update often. Learn more

News Wall Widget

Carousel Widget

Highlight stories in a smooth, scrollable carousel. Great for featured posts or trending content that needs attention. Learn more

Carousel Widget

List Widget

Display posts in a clean vertical list. Perfect for newsletters, changelogs, or blog updates where clarity comes first. Learn more

List Widget

Imageboard Widget

Turn headlines into a visual experience. Use image-first layouts to create galleries from your feeds. Learn more

Imageboard Widget

News Ticker Widget

Show breaking headlines in a live ticker bar. Ideal for news, alerts, or time-sensitive updates. Learn more

News Ticker Widget

Feed Widget

Build a real-time feed view. Great for showing targeted updates based on topics, keywords, or sources. Learn more

Feed Widget

Magazine Widget

Present your stories in a sleek magazine layout. Designed for blogs, publishers, and content creators who want to impress. Learn more

Magazine Widget

How It Works

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Generate Feed

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Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your widget is built automatically.

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Customize

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Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.

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Add to Website

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Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.

Get Widgets Now

Most Popular Website Builders

Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.

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Shopify

Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.

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Wix

Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.

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HTML

Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.

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WordPress

Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.

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Squarespace

Enhance your site with fresh content.

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Weebly

Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.

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Drupal

Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.

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Joomla

Share live content on Joomla with no coding.

Why Choose Our Widgets?

Why Choose Our Widgets?
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Display Industry News

Show the latest updates so your audience stays informed.

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Boost Audience Engagement & Interaction

Make a strong first impression and keep visitors clicking with dynamic content.

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Supercharge Your SEO

Keep your site active in search rankings by displaying new, relevant posts that update automatically.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

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Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

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Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I embed RSS.app widgets?
After generating a feed, choose your widget style and click “Add to Website.” Copy the snippet we give you, paste it into your site, and the widget will appear right away.
Can I customize my widget?
Yes! Just click ”Customize” and start clicking around. You can change colors, fonts, and layouts until it looks exactly how you want. No design skills needed.
Can I reuse the same widget design across different feeds?
Absolutely. Once you save a design as a preset, you can apply it to multiple widgets. It’s perfect if you want a consistent look across different pages.
How do I add UTM tags to RSS.app widgets?
Go to your “Customize” and scroll to the UTM section in General Settings. Add your campaign parameters there. (Note: UTM editing requires a Developer or Pro plan.)
How do I add UTM tags to RSS.app widgets?
Go to your “Customize” and scroll to the UTM section in General Settings. Add your campaign parameters there. (Note: UTM editing requires a Developer or Pro plan.)

Start Creating Widgets That Work for You

Create widgets, customize your layout, and add it to your site in a few clicks.
Get Started Now