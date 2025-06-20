News & Social Widgets for Your Website
Embed widgets that automatically display the latest posts from your favorite platforms and keep your site fresh. No coding required.Get Started Now
Keep Your Site Fresh Without the Effort
Pre-built templates
Auto-updated content
Responsive on all devices
Fully customizable layout
Simply copy-paste embed
No coding required
Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most
Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.
Instagram Widget
Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.
LinkedIn Widget
Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.
X Widget
Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.
TikTok Widget
Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.
YouTube Widget
Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.
Facebook Widget
Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.
Google News Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Threads Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Reddit Widget
Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.
Bluesky Widget
Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.
Telegram Widget
Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.
& More
Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.
What You Get With Our Widgets
Templates
Start with clean, ready-made widget layouts. Choose a design and launch fast.
Presets
Save and reuse your favorite widget settings. Switch styles with one click.
Card Styles
Choose from multiple post card layouts to match your site’s look
UTM Tags
Add UTM links to track clicks and measure performance across campaigns.
Custom CSS
Adjust spacing, fonts, and colors with full CSS control.
Device Settings
Control how widgets display on desktop, tablet, and mobile.
Explore Our Widget Types
News Wall Widget
Showcase fresh posts from multiple feeds in one dynamic wall layout. Ideal for content-heavy sites that update often. Learn more
Carousel Widget
Highlight stories in a smooth, scrollable carousel. Great for featured posts or trending content that needs attention. Learn more
List Widget
Display posts in a clean vertical list. Perfect for newsletters, changelogs, or blog updates where clarity comes first. Learn more
Imageboard Widget
Turn headlines into a visual experience. Use image-first layouts to create galleries from your feeds. Learn more
News Ticker Widget
Show breaking headlines in a live ticker bar. Ideal for news, alerts, or time-sensitive updates. Learn more
Feed Widget
Build a real-time feed view. Great for showing targeted updates based on topics, keywords, or sources. Learn more
Magazine Widget
Present your stories in a sleek magazine layout. Designed for blogs, publishers, and content creators who want to impress. Learn more
How It Works
Generate Feed1
Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your widget is built automatically.
Customize2
Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.
Add to Website3
Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.
Most Popular Website Builders
Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.
Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.
Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.
Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.
Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.
Enhance your site with fresh content.
Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.
Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.
Share live content on Joomla with no coding.
Why Choose Our Widgets?
Display Industry News
Show the latest updates so your audience stays informed.
Boost Audience Engagement & Interaction
Make a strong first impression and keep visitors clicking with dynamic content.
Supercharge Your SEO
Keep your site active in search rankings by displaying new, relevant posts that update automatically.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.