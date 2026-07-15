RSS Feeds Telegram Bot

RSS Feed to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Updates Instantly
Automatically post RSS feed content to your Telegram channel. Connect any RSS feed — share articles, podcasts, and updates in real-time. No coding required.
RSS Feed Integration
Connect any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, and more.
Auto-Post to Telegram
Every new item is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.
Why Choose the RSS Feed to Telegram Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss new content. Your bot monitors RSS feeds around the clock and posts updates to Telegram automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up RSS Feed to Telegram Bot
Connect RSS Feed1
Enter any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube, and more.
Connect Telegram2
Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.
Enjoy Automation3
Feed items appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.
RSS Feed + Telegram Integration
The easiest way to auto-share RSS content to Telegram. Trusted by publishers, content creators, and communities worldwide.
Powerful Features for RSS Feed to Telegram Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing from any RSS feed to Telegram.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New items are posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Include or exclude items by keyword, category, or author. Share only the most relevant content.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how items appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send items to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.
See RSS Feed to Telegram in Action
Who Uses the RSS Feed to Telegram Bot?
Publishers & Bloggers
Automatically share new blog posts with your Telegram audience. Grow your readership effortlessly.
News Channels
Aggregate content from multiple news sources. Keep your Telegram channel updated with fresh content.
Podcast & Content Creators
Share new episodes and content automatically. Notify your audience the moment you publish.
Frequently Asked Questions: RSS Feed to Telegram Bot
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