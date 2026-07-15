RSS Feeds Telegram Bot

Bots
RSS Feed to Telegram Bot
Automation Bot

RSS Feed to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Updates Instantly

Automatically post RSS feed content to your Telegram channel. Connect any RSS feed — share articles, podcasts, and updates in real-time. No coding required.

RSS Feed Integration

Connect any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, and more.

connected line
Auto-Post to Telegram

Every new item is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the RSS Feed to Telegram Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss new content. Your bot monitors RSS feeds around the clock and posts updates to Telegram automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up RSS Feed to Telegram Bot

stepsStep1Title

Connect RSS Feed

1

Enter any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube, and more.

stepsStep2Title

Connect Telegram

2

Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.

stepsStep3Title

Enjoy Automation

3

Feed items appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.

Create Your Bot Now →
RSS Feed + Telegram Integration

The easiest way to auto-share RSS content to Telegram. Trusted by publishers, content creators, and communities worldwide.

Powerful Features for RSS Feed to Telegram Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing from any RSS feed to Telegram.

benefitsCard1Title

Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New items are posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.

benefitsCard2Title

Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude items by keyword, category, or author. Share only the most relevant content.

benefitsCard3Title

Custom Message Formatting

Control how items appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.

benefitsCard4Title

Multi-Channel Support

Send items to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.

See RSS Feed to Telegram in Action

New RSS item published
New RSS item published
Automated
Shared in Telegram instantly
Shared in Telegram instantly

Who Uses the RSS Feed to Telegram Bot?

Publishers & Bloggers
Publishers & Bloggers

Automatically share new blog posts with your Telegram audience. Grow your readership effortlessly.

News Channels
News Channels

Aggregate content from multiple news sources. Keep your Telegram channel updated with fresh content.

Podcast & Content Creators
Podcast & Content Creators

Share new episodes and content automatically. Notify your audience the moment you publish.

Frequently Asked Questions: RSS Feed to Telegram Bot

How do I connect an RSS feed to Telegram?
Simply enter any RSS feed URL. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the RSS Feed to Telegram bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new items?
Our bot checks for new items every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.
Can I filter which items get shared to Telegram?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude items based on title, content, category, or author.
Can I customize how items appear in Telegram?
Yes! Customize the message format including title, description, images, and links. Add custom text before or after each item.
What types of RSS feeds are supported?
We support all standard RSS and Atom feeds including blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube channels, and any website with an RSS feed.
More Integrations

Want to Automate Even More?

Explore other powerful automation options for your workflow

RSS Feeds to Telegram Bot
Set up integration
Google News to Telegram Bot
Set up integration
TikTok to Telegram Bot
Set up integration
YouTube to Telegram Bot
Set up integration
🚀Get Started Free

Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available