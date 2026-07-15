RSS Feeds Slack Bot

Simply enter any RSS feed URL. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect an RSS feed to Slack?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the RSS Feed to Slack bot free?

Our bot checks for new items every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new items?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude items based on title, content, category, or author.

Can I filter which items get shared to Slack?

Yes! Customize message formatting including title, description, images, and links. Choose between simple or rich attachment formats.

Can I customize how items appear in Slack?

What types of RSS feeds are supported?

We support all standard RSS and Atom feeds including blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube channels, and any website with an RSS feed.