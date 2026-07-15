RSS Feeds Slack Bot

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RSS Feed to Slack Bot
Automation Bot

RSS Feed to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Updates Instantly

Automatically post RSS feed content to your Slack workspace. Connect any RSS feed — share articles, industry news, and updates with your team in real-time.

RSS Feed Integration

Connect any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, and more.

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Auto-Post to Slack

Every new item is automatically sent to your Slack channel.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the RSS Feed to Slack Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss new content. Your bot monitors RSS feeds around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up RSS Feed to Slack Bot

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Connect RSS Feed

1

Enter any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, industry publications, and more.

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Connect Slack

2

Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Feed items appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.

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RSS Feed + Slack Integration

The easiest way to auto-share RSS content to Slack. Trusted by product teams, marketers, and enterprises worldwide.

Powerful Features for RSS Feed to Slack Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing from any RSS feed to Slack.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New items are posted to Slack within seconds of detection.

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Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude items by keyword, category, or author. Share only what's relevant to your team.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how items appear in Slack. Customize formatting with title, description, and rich attachments.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send items to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.

See RSS Feed to Slack in Action

New RSS item published
New RSS item published
Automated
Shared in Slack instantly
Shared in Slack instantly

Who Uses the RSS Feed to Slack Bot?

Product & Engineering Teams
Product & Engineering Teams

Monitor industry blogs, documentation updates, and tech news. Keep your team informed without manual effort.

Marketing & Content Teams
Marketing & Content Teams

Track competitor blogs, industry publications, and content trends. Get inspiration delivered to your channel.

Leadership & Strategy Teams
Leadership & Strategy Teams

Stay informed on industry news, market trends, and thought leadership. Curated content in your Slack.

Frequently Asked Questions: RSS Feed to Slack Bot

How do I connect an RSS feed to Slack?
Simply enter any RSS feed URL. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the RSS Feed to Slack bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new items?
Our bot checks for new items every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.
Can I filter which items get shared to Slack?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude items based on title, content, category, or author.
Can I customize how items appear in Slack?
Yes! Customize message formatting including title, description, images, and links. Choose between simple or rich attachment formats.
What types of RSS feeds are supported?
We support all standard RSS and Atom feeds including blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube channels, and any website with an RSS feed.
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Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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