LOG IN
SIGN UP

Rotten Tomatoes RSS Feed

Create RSS feeds ​from any webpage or section (News & Interviews, Countdown Guides, Scorecards, Binge Guides). Just copy and paste the Rotten Tomatoes URL below to get started.

Frequently Used Feeds

  • News

    https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/news

  • Countdown

    https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/countdown

  • Movie and TV Scorecards

    https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/movie-tv-scorecards

  • Binge Guides

    https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/binge-guide

Related RSS Feeds

Boing Boing

Organize, Discuss, Discover RSS Feed

HuffPost

Digital Spy

Its The Vibe

The Poke

View More