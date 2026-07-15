Reddit RSS Feed
Turn any subreddit, search, or user into an RSS feed
Paste any subreddit, search, or user profile URL below
Popular Reddit Feeds
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r/technology
https://www.reddit.com/r/technology/
r/startups
https://www.reddit.com/r/startups/
r/marketing
https://www.reddit.com/r/marketing/
How to create Reddit RSS feed
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Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
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Who uses Reddit RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Community monitoring
Track discussions about your brand or product in real-time
Market research
Monitor niche communities for customer pain points and feedback
Content discovery
Find trending topics and viral content ideas early
Support intelligence
Catch customer questions and issues as they happen
Competitor tracking
Monitor mentions of competitor products and services
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