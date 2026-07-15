Threads RSS Feed
Follow any Threads profile via RSS — no Meta account needed
Paste any public Threads profile URL below
Popular Threads Feeds
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@zuck
https://www.threads.net/@zuck
@nytimes
https://www.threads.net/@nytimes
https://www.threads.net/@google
How to create Threads RSS feed
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Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
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Who uses Threads RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Social listening
Monitor brand mentions and conversations on Meta's new platform
Thought leadership
Follow industry leaders as they establish presence on Threads
News monitoring
Track journalists and news organizations early on the platform
Platform research
Study content strategies on the emerging platform
Creator tracking
Follow creators who cross-post between Instagram and Threads
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