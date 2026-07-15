HackRead RSS Feed Generator
Create HackRead RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes
Paste any public HackRead page URL below to create your feed
Popular HackRead Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
Hacking News
https://www.hackread.com/hacking-news/
Tech
https://www.hackread.com/tech/
Cyber Crime
https://www.hackread.com/latest-cyber-crime/
How To
https://www.hackread.com/how-to/
How to create HackRead RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses HackRead RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Breaking news alerts
Get real-time updates on developing stories as they happen
Media monitoring
Track coverage of topics, brands, or events across multiple sources
Daily briefings
Create automated news digests delivered to Slack, email, or Teams
Regional coverage
Follow local and regional news without visiting multiple sites
Trend tracking
Monitor emerging stories and topics before they go mainstream
Content aggregation
Build curated news feeds for your website or app
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about HackRead RSS feeds
How often are news feeds updated?
Our RSS feeds auto-update every 15 minutes, ensuring you get breaking news and updates as they happen.
Can I filter news by topic or keyword?
Yes! Use our advanced filtering to include or exclude articles based on keywords, authors, or specific sections.
Will I get paywalled articles?
RSS feeds include headlines and excerpts. Some publishers provide full content, while others link to their site for the complete article.
Can I combine multiple news sources?
Absolutely. Create a Feed Bundle to merge multiple news sources into a single, unified feed.
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