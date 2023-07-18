LOG IN
Mental Floss RSS Feed

Create RSS feeds ​from any webpage or section (Big Questions, Job Secrets, Live Smarter, Smart Shopping). Just copy and paste the Mental Floss URL below to get started.

Frequently Used Feeds

  • Big Questions

    https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/big-questions

  • Job Secrets

    https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/job-secrets

  • Live Smarter

    https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/live-smarter

  • Smart Shopping

    https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

