RSS Feed
Prima RSS Feed
Prima RSS Feed

Prima RSS Feed Generator

Create Prima RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes

Paste any public Prima page URL below to create your feed
30 seconds setup
Automatic updates
Connect everywhere

Popular Prima Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

Prima RSS Feed
Fashion and Beauty

https://www.prima.co.uk/fashion-and-beauty/

Prima RSS Feed
Family

https://www.prima.co.uk/family/

Prima RSS Feed
Crafts

https://www.prima.co.uk/craft/

Prima RSS Feed
Recipes

https://www.prima.co.uk/all-recipes/

How to create Prima RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses Prima RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

📰

Content monitoring

Track updates from your favorite sources automatically

🔔

Never miss updates

Get notified of new content as soon as it publishes

📊

Research & curation

Aggregate content for research or newsletters

Automation ready

Connect to Slack, email, Zapier, or any RSS-compatible tool

🎯

Custom feeds

Build personalized content streams without algorithms

🔗

Cross-platform

Access your feeds on any device or app

More RSS Feed Generators

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Dazed Beauty
Stylist | Feminism, Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle Trends & News
Harper's BAZAAR
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Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about Prima RSS feeds

What is an RSS feed?

RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is a web feed format that lets you subscribe to website updates. Instead of visiting sites manually, new content comes to you.

How do I use the RSS feed?

Copy the feed URL and paste it into any RSS reader app like Feedly, Inoreader, or NewsBlur. You can also use it with automation tools like Zapier.

Is it free to create feeds?

Yes! You can create feeds for free. Premium plans offer more feeds, faster updates, and advanced features like filtering and notifications.

How often do feeds update?

Free feeds update every hour. Premium feeds update every 15 minutes for near real-time content.

Ready to Create Your RSS Feed?

Join 10,000+ users who save hours every week with automated RSS feeds. Free plan available.

Create Free RSS Feed