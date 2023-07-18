Highlight Stories with Carousel

Fast Results
Easy to use and no coding required
Increase user engagement by adding dynamic content to your website
Easy to use and no coding required
Showcase your social media content
Attract visitors with high quality content
Our state of the art interactive console will give you the control to fully customize your carousel widget so you can create a unique style for your website.
Generate a feed from almost any website
Preview and customize your Carousel to suit your style
Embed the Carousel widget by adding the code snippet
Aggregate multiple feeds in one widget using bundles and collections
Fully customize your widget to match your website design
The simple and intuitive interface allows for easy set up without any coding
Showcase the trendiest content with large images and lazy loading
Built-in pagination with an option for loading more content as needed
Choose the perfect style from our beautiful presets or create your own
Easily design and customize any element of your carousel card
Choose from multiple card styles. Pick the one you love the most
Make pictures clickable, turn on lazy loading or hide images from your card
Add social sharing buttons, display the article source or change the date format
Choose the font, color and size that matches your website design
Add, remove or change the card border color or set your own border radius
Make your News Wall more eye-catching by changing the color of the card
Update your website with our crafted presets
Create your first RSS Carousel Widget
Use bundles to combine multiple feeds into your Carousel Widget. The aggregated content can be sorted by published date or showcased by random order.
Filters will allow you to curate posts by whitelist or blacklist keywords so you can show only the relevant content to your audience.
Our responsive grid was designed with mobile first in-mind. Your Carousel widget will automatically adapt to your screen size on any device.
We provide personalized support to answer any questions you may have. Start chatting with us today!
Join thousands of customers already using RSS Carousel Widgets. No credit card required.
The Carousel widget can be embedded by opening your feed and clicking on the Embed tab. Click on ‘Add To Website’ and copy the Carousel code snippet and paste it to your website. The content of the widget will be updated automatically once new posts are published.
Customize your carousel to automatically rotate posts in order of publish date by toggling the ‘Auto play’ button.
Great question! You can create news feeds or feeds of products and showcase them in your carousel.You can even combine feeds into bundles and showcase these feeds too.
Yes, we offer both Javascript and iframe code snippets of the carousel widget. They can be found in the Embed tab of your feed.
Boost your content with social sharing buttons
Social sharing buttons will allow your visitors to easily share your content on social media.