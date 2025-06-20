Highlight Stories with Carousel

Turn your content into a swipeable gallery. Feature articles, videos, or social posts in a carousel that invites users to explore more. No coding required.

Create My Carousel Widget
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Carousel Widget?

Capture attention with an interactive carousel that rotates through your latest content.

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Interactive Layout

Let users scroll through posts with ease in a swipeable, touch-friendly format.

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Automatic Rotation

Choose how your content moves and let it cycle through on its own, hands-free.

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Flexible Placement

Fits neatly into any section of your site, from wide banners to compact mobile views.

Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most

Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.

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Instagram Widget

Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.

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LinkedIn Widget

Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.

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X Widget

Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.

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TikTok Widget

Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.

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YouTube Widget

Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.

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Facebook Widget

Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.

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Google News Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Threads Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Reddit Widget

Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.

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Bluesky Widget

Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.

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Telegram Widget

Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.

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& More

Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.

Key Features of the Carousel Widget

Fully Customizable

Adjust spacing, scroll speed, image size, post count, and more.

Fully Customizable

Advanced Filters

Hide duplicates, filter by keywords, and display only the posts your visitors care about.

Advanced Filters

Smooth Scrolling Options

Choose Snap or Flow, set speed, direction, and how many posts move at a time.

Smooth Scrolling Options

Responsive by Design

The List widget automatically adapts to desktop, tablet, and mobile with no extra steps.

Responsive by Design

No Coding Required

Just copy the embed code and paste it into your site.

No Coding Required

Your Carousel Widget in 3 Steps

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Generate Feed

1

Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Carousel widget is built automatically.

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Customize Carousel

2

Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.

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Add to Website

3

Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.

Generate My Feed

What You Get With the Carousel Widget

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Hands-Free Scrolling

Keep your homepage or banner section fresh with hands-free content rotation.

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Flexible Card Layouts

Choose how many cards to show and customize their size, spacing, and alignment.

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Stylish Presets

Apply ready-made styles or adjust to match your brand.

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Custom Scroll Behavior

Pick between Snap or Flow, adjust direction, and control scroll speed to suit your layout.

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Perfect for Hero Sections

Turn the carousel into an eye-catching header, banner, or featured content.

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Fast Loading

Optimized for lazy loading so your carousel loads quickly and doesn’t slow your site.

Most Popular Website Builders

Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.

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Shopify

Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.

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Wix

Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.

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HTML

Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.

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WordPress

Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.

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Squarespace

Enhance your site with fresh content.

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Weebly

Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.

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Drupal

Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.

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Joomla

Share live content on Joomla with no coding.

Who Uses the Carousel Widget?

Made for creators, brands, and content teams who want to show their updates.

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News & Media Sites

Feature breaking stories, editor’s picks, or article series in a scrollable format.

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E-commerce Brands

Highlight new arrivals, trending items, or limited-time offers to drive clicks.

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Marketing Teams

Showcase campaigns, social proof, or testimonials without dev work.

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Personal Portfolios

Present your best work, blog posts, or case studies.

Built for SEO and Accessibility

The Carousel widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.

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Fast Performance

Lightweight code with lazy loading, image compression, and smooth transitions that won’t slow your site down.

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SEO-friendly

Semantic HTML and clean structure help search engines index your content.

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WCAG-Compliant

Fully accessible via keyboard and screen readers for a better experience for all users.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I embed the Carousel widget?
After generating a feed, choose Carousel and click “Add to Website.” Copy the snippet we give you, paste it into your site, and the widget will appear right away.
Can the carousel rotate posts automatically?
Yes. Enable auto-rotation by toggling the “Auto play” option to scroll posts by publish date.
What types of feeds work with the carousel?
You can showcase news articles, product updates, blog posts, or any feed you create. Combine multiple feeds using Bundles to show content from different sources in one stream.
Is the widget available as JavaScript or iframe?
You’ll find both JavaScript and iframe embed codes in the “Add to Website” tab.

Ready to Get Started?

Join thousands of customers already using our Carousel widgets.
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