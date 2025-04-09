RSS.app is excited to announce a new integration to enhance your social media experience! Now, with just a simple URL, you can generate an RSS feed for any Bluesky profile or hashtag, making it easier than ever to stay updated on your favorite accounts and topics.

What’s New?

We've just released a Bluesky RSS Generator that allows you to create a customized RSS feed by simply plugging in the URL of any Bluesky profile or hashtag. Whether it’s the latest posts from an influencer, updates on a niche topic, or a hashtag you’re following, you can now track all the activity that matters to you without needing to constantly check the Bluesky app.

How It Works

1. Go to any Bluesky profile or hashtag page you want to follow.

2. Copy the URL from your browser's address bar.

For example, if you want to follow a specific profile, the URL might look like this: https://bsky.app/profile/username. If you want to track a hashtag, it will look something like https://bsky.app/tag/hashtagname.

3. Paste the URL into the Bluesky RSS Generator and hit Generate.

4. Click Save to My Feeds.

That's it! Your Bluesky RSS feed is ready.

Why You’ll Love This Feature

Stay Updated: With this integration, you no longer need to refresh Bluesky endlessly. Get every new post or hashtag update delivered directly to your RSS reader.

Use Filters: Customize your feed with filters ! You can narrow down the content you're following by keywords or specific types of posts, ensuring that you only see what's most relevant to you.

Display as a Widget: You can easily take your generated RSS feed and display it directly as a widget on your website. Whether you're showcasing live updates or providing ongoing content on a blog or personal page, setting it up is quick and simple.

Real-Time Alerts: Prefer notifications? You can send your Bluesky feed updates straight to Slack , Discord , Telegram , or even receive them by email . This way, you’ll always be notified of new content—right when it’s posted—without having to manually check.

Final Thoughts

The Bluesky RSS Generator is here to simplify the way you consume content on Bluesky. With this easy-to-use integration, you can now take control of your feeds, get updated whenever there’s new content, and enhance your workflow—whether it’s on your website, through notifications, or in your inbox.