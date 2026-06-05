Display multiple RSS feeds in a beautiful grid layout
Show posts as a clean, scrollable list on your site
Auto-rotating slider to showcase featured content
Scrolling headlines bar for breaking news updates
Pinterest-style grid for visual content and photos
Editorial layout with featured posts and thumbnails
Dynamic list that auto-updates with your latest content
Monitor news sources, publications, and media coverage automatically
Monitor competitor blogs, job postings, pricing, and media coverage
Track social mentions across Reddit, Google News, and review sites
Monitor patent filings, regulatory changes, court dockets, and legal news
Deliver company news, industry updates, and customer feedback to workplace tools
Embed auto-updating social walls, news galleries, and tickers on any site
Aggregate institutional news, crypto updates, and market signals
Track portfolio company updates, press, and social activity for VCs
Monitor CVEs, threat intelligence, and vendor security advisories
Track legislative shifts, compliance updates, and government announcements
Learn the basics of RSS feeds and web syndication
Create feeds from any website automatically
Embed RSS content on any website
Auto-post content to messaging platforms
News, updates, and tips from RSS.app
Browse all articles about product updates