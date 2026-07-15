RSS Feeds
Create RSS feeds from any website or social media platform
Widgets
Add HTML & RSS widgets to your website
News Wall
Display multiple RSS feeds in a beautiful grid layout
List Widget
Show posts as a clean, scrollable list on your site
Carousel
Auto-rotating slider to showcase featured content
News Ticker
Scrolling headlines bar for breaking news updates
Automation Bots
Use Integration bots to get alerts in your messaging apps or email
Discord
Telegram
Slack
Email
Guides
Learn about RSS feeds and how to use RSS.app
What is RSS?
Learn the basics of RSS feeds and web syndication
RSS Generator Guide
Create feeds from any website automatically
RSS Widgets Guide
Embed RSS content on any website
RSS Bots Guide
Auto-post content to messaging platforms
Blog
News, updates, and tips from RSS.app
US
Create Feed
Embed Widget
Do you want to learn more about RSS.app? Click on Create Feed or Embed Widget.