RSS Feed
Pinterest RSS Feed
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Pinterest RSS Feed

Follow Pinterest boards and profiles via RSS

Paste any Pinterest board, profile, or search URL below
Visual inspiration
Automatic updates
Connect everywhere

Popular Pinterest Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

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Dinner Recipes

https://www.pinterest.com/search/pins/?q=dinner%20recipes

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Travel Ideas

https://www.pinterest.com/search/pins/?q=travel

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Home Decor

https://www.pinterest.com/search/pins/?q=home%20decor

How to create Pinterest RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses Pinterest RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🎯

Design inspiration

Track design trends, mood boards, and visual styles

📊

Recipe discovery

Follow food bloggers and recipe boards you love

💡

Product research

Monitor trending products, styles, and aesthetics

🔍

Wedding planning

Track wedding inspiration and vendor ideas

📈

Home improvement

Follow home decor and DIY project boards

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