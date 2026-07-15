Pinterest RSS Feed
Follow Pinterest boards and profiles via RSS
Paste any Pinterest board, profile, or search URL below
Popular Pinterest Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
Dinner Recipes
https://www.pinterest.com/search/pins/?q=dinner%20recipes
Travel Ideas
https://www.pinterest.com/search/pins/?q=travel
Home Decor
https://www.pinterest.com/search/pins/?q=home%20decor
How to create Pinterest RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses Pinterest RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Design inspiration
Track design trends, mood boards, and visual styles
Recipe discovery
Follow food bloggers and recipe boards you love
Product research
Monitor trending products, styles, and aesthetics
Wedding planning
Track wedding inspiration and vendor ideas
Home improvement
Follow home decor and DIY project boards
Ready to Create Your RSS Feed?
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