CNN RSS Feed
Follow CNN news sections via RSS
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Popular CNN Feeds
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World
https://www.cnn.com/world
Politics
https://www.cnn.com/politics
Business
https://www.cnn.com/business
How to create CNN RSS feed
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1
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
2
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
3
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses CNN RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
🎯
Breaking news
Get immediate updates on major stories as they happen
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Topic tracking
Follow specific news categories you care about
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Media monitoring
Track CNN coverage of your industry or company
🔍
Political news
Stay updated on political developments
📈
Business intelligence
Follow markets and business news
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