LOG IN
SIGN UP

The Cut RSS Feed

Create RSS feeds ​from any webpage or section (Style, Self, Culture, Power). Just copy and paste the The Cut URL below to get started.

Frequently Used Feeds

  • Style

    https://www.thecut.com/style/

  • Self

    https://www.thecut.com/self/

  • Culture

    https://www.thecut.com/culture/

  • Power

    https://www.thecut.com/power/

Related RSS Feeds

Berkeley News

The Verge

W Magazine

Time

NME

The New Yorker

View More