Financial Post RSS Feed
In a matter of seconds and without a single line of code, RSS.app allows you to create RSS feeds from any webpage or section (News, Personal Finance, Investing, Markets, Economy). Just copy and paste the Financial Post URL below to get started.
Examples
https://financialpost.com/category/news/
https://financialpost.com/category/personal-finance/
https://financialpost.com/category/investing/
https://financialpost.com/markets/
https://financialpost.com/category/news/economy/