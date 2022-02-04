Top 5 Google News Widgets to Add to Your Website

Feb. 04 2022 · 4 min read

Google news is one of the best news aggregators out there. It collects news from all over the web and aggregates it by topics, location and relevance. If you’re looking to add google news to your website, you’ve arrived at the right place.

We’ve made it easy for you to add Google News Widgets that match your website style and aesthetic. All you need to do is choose which widget suits your needs best.



Each widget is completely customizable and fully responsive to any device.





Here are the Top 5 Google News Widgets You Can Add to Your Website:



The news wall highlights images and shows text when scrolling on each card. Choose from 4 card styles like classic, modern, gallery, and social to enhance your news wall.

The carousel widget showcases news by automatically rotating the posts. Display images and description of each post in the cards. Personalize the widget by selecting from our ready made presets or customize your own design to match your website’s style. Responsive options are available to help your widget work flawlessly on any device.



The list widget can be customized with our ready to use presets. Customize the color of the font, font size, and even the background color. Make your list widget more personalized by filtering out posts and only showing relevant news.



Display the latest headlines with the ticker widget. The auto-play option will allow the ticker to automatically run on your website. Adjust the speed, direction and color of the widget to make reading easier for your audience.



Showcase images and titles in the customizable magazine widget. The titles of each card allows your audience to browse through the news quickly. This widget highlights the images of each post to capture the attention of your audience. Personalize the font, description and title of each card for a more relevant widget.







Here’s How to Add the Google RSS Widgets to Your website:



Go to rss.app and click on ‘ Google News RSS Feed ’

Paste the google news URL and click ‘generate’

Save the feed by clicking ‘save to my feeds’

Click on the ‘widgets’ tab

Select the widget you would like to embed

Click ‘customize’ to change the widget’s style

Once you are done, click ‘add to website’ and select either the Javascript or iframe code snippet

Copy the code snippet and embed it on your website. (Check out these websites that use our widgets.)